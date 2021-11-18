Jermaine Dupri Vegan ice cream: Where to buy, price, flavors and all you need to know

Well-known rapper Jermaine Dupri recently launched his vegan ice cream brand, JD’s Vegan. It was created in collaboration with ice cream expert Malcolm Stogo and Big Innovations Group Inc.

JD’s Vegan ice cream is made of coconut cream, leading to a thick texture without animal ingredients. Jermaine Dupri has also collaborated with Walmart to make his ice cream accessible for everyone.

Dupri mentioned in an official statement that he and Walmart aim to provide customers with the best products and make healthy alternatives accessible for everyone. The ice cream is named after Jermaine Dupri’s songs – Strawberry Sweetheart, Chocolate My Way, and Welcome to Atlanta Peach Cobbler.

Jermaine Dupri’s Vegan ice cream: The flavors available and flavors to come

JD’s Vegan ice cream is initially launching in three flavors.

The first is the Atlanta Peach Cobbler, made with golden peaches with crumbled cobbler on the top. The second flavor is Apple Butter, where a buttery apple base is surged with toasted cinnamon streusel crumble. The third flavor is Strawberry Sweetheart that includes strawberry chunks and swirls.

JD's Vegan Ice Cream has been launched in three flavors (Image via jermainedupri/Twitter)

All three flavors of the ice cream were launched on the company’s website for $6.47 per pint and will be delivered frozen directly to the customer’s door.

The brand will introduce three more flavors next month:

Chocolate My Way

Key Lime Pie

Cookies & Cream.

Walmart will release the remaining flavors on December 28 in offline and online stores.

The history behind Jermaine Dupri’s Vegan ice cream

Jermaine Dupri has been a vegan for a long time, because of which he decided to start a lineup of gluten-free, plant-based, and non-GMO frozen desserts. He said that most vegan brands are not vegan and cannot be trusted.

The project was in the making for two years and started with questions about the musical artist’s favorite flavors. One of his flavors was inspired by apple butter. Dupri mentioned that he had never seen an apple butter ice cream before and did not know if it existed.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The ice creams have been released in some fruit flavors, which consumers and even non-vegans will love. Jermaine Dupri stated that his daughter is a non-vegan and loves chocolate. He continued by saying that it is necessary to impress the non-vegans to taste it and say think it is not vegan.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha