Who is Sam Sheen? Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' 17-year-old daughter alleges she was trapped in her mother's "abusive household"

The eldest daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, Sam Sheen, recently claimed that she was trapped in an “abusive household” while staying with her mother. The 17-year-old mentioned that she started living a happy life after moving in with her father.

The teenager took to TikTok to reveal the situation through her caption over an emotional video:

“1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc…”

In a follow-up clip, she shared a video of her happier self and wrote:

“Now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :)”

Holy shit y’all seen Denise Richards daughters tik tok 👀 — MICHELLE ⭐️ (@mrl504) September 11, 2021

Although Sam Sheen did not address either of her parents directly in the now-private video, sources close to the family confirmed to Page Six that she was living with the Wild Things star.

However, the source also mentioned that Sam Sheen’s claims are part of “teenage angst” against Denise Richard’s parenting rules:

“Denise set normal rules that any parent would be setting. She’s a mom and a parent, and there are rules. Sam didn’t want to follow the rules. Charlie didn’t support implementing Denise’s rules. He has a different way of parenting, and Sam decided to live with her dad. Denise loves her daughter very much, and she’s saddened by the situation.”

Meanwhile, Charlie Sheen told the outlet through his representative Jeff Ballard that he is having a great time with his daughter:

“Sam’s amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We’re having a ball. GED, here we come!”

Denise Richards married the Two and A Half Men alum in 2002, but the duo parted ways in 2005. They have often made headlines for their tumultuous relationship and controversial co-parenting skills.

All about Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ daughter, Sam Sheen

Sam Sheen with her parents and younger sister in 2016 (Image via Charlie Sheen/Instagram)

Sam Sheen was born to the two actors, Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, on March 9, 2004, in Los Angeles, California. She grew up with her biological sister Lola Sheen and adoptive sister Eloise Sheen, the daughter of Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers.

Sam Sheen also has a half-sister, Cassandra Estevez, and two half-brothers, Bob Sheen and Max Sheen.

Since a young age, she has been in the spotlight and has also stepped into the entertainment industry as a social media influencer. Sam Sheen is a popular TikTok star and has amassed more than 70K followers on the platform.

On Sam Sheen’s 16th birthday, Denise Richards called her a “ray of light”. The actress mentioned that her daughter was soulful, spiritual, and wise. She also called Sam Sheen the “best big sister, daughter, friend, and a great role model” for her contemporaries.

Sam’s parents first met on the set of Good Advice in 2000 and started dating soon after. The duo tied the knot in 2002 and also appeared on Scary Movie 3 together. The former couple was completely loved-up when they welcomed their first daughter in 2004.

Their relationship hit a rough patch while they were expecting their second child, Lola. Denise filed for divorce from Charlie when she was six months pregnant, accusing the latter of addiction, violence, gambling disorder, and murderous threats.

However, the Spin City star denied the claims and called Denise the “worst mom” on Twitter years later. The latter previously opened up about the marriage during her appearance on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills:

“A lot of people have an impression of me being wild and crazy. But Charlie was sober when we got married, so we were not this swinging couple like people might assume. We weren’t. When I got pregnant with Lola, things started to change rapidly. It was a very dark time. Very toxic.”

She also talked about Charlie Sheen’s history with drugs and women. The actress mentioned that she would never keep her daughters away from their father because of his controversial past:

“Even though he’s Charlie Sheen, that is still, to them, their dad. I never talk badly about him, and I want him to be part of their lives because I met a lot of the women that Charlie entertained, and a lot of them had father-daughter issues. And I do not want that to be our girls.”

Also Read

Since Sam Sheen has reportedly moved in with her father after claiming that her mother’s home was “abusive,” it remains to be seen if Denise Richards will directly address the claims in the days to come.

Edited by Ravi Iyer