"Swan dive directly into the sun": Jason Ritter slams body shaming trolls for commenting on wife, Melanie Lynskey

Actress Melanie Lynskey's husband and actor Jason Ritter, 41, has stood up for his wife as he tweeted his message to her haters and body-shamers in general.

His tweet came after Lynskey called out fans who fat-shamed her under the guise of being concerned about her health. Ritter wrote:

"If anyone has any further unsolicited comments about anybody else’s body, they can feel free to write them in permanent ink onto their own foreheads and swan dive directly into the sun."

What Melanie Lynskey had to say about being body-shamed

Melanie Lynskey, 44, took to Twitter to address issues of body shaming she has been subjected to ever since her new Showtime series, Yellowjackets, premiered last November.

Quoting a now-deleted tweet from writer Ashley C. Ford that talks about people not believing that she's not trying to lose weight and is, for a matter of fact, confident in her body. Lynskey explained that being skinny does not necessarily equate to being healthy.

"The story of my life since Yellowjackets premiered. Most egregious are the “I care about her health!!” people…bitch you don’t see me on my Peleton! You don’t see me running through the park with my child. Skinny does not always equal healthy"

In a January 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, Lynskey spoke about how a Yellowjackets crew member commented on her body and said she needed help.

"They were asking me, 'What do you plan to do? I'm sure the producers will get you a trainer. They'd love to help you with this.'"

However, her co-stars Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress, and Christina Ricci took a stand for Lynskey and Lewis even penned a letter to the producers complaining about the incident.

Previously in 2016, Lynskey spoke to People magazine about her struggles with insecurities and eating issues caused by her "different shape." She said:

"I was losing my mind trying to conform to something that was not physically possible for me. I was very unwell for a long time. I had eating issues and at a certain point I was like, 'I'm not going to survive' — not like I was on death's door or anything, but I was so unhappy and my hair was falling out."

She spoke about how she had to come to terms with her body and be comfortable. She stated:

"I was like, 'I just need to look the way I'm supposed to look' and have faith that people are going to want to put someone in a film or on a show who looks like this. I did have to truly become comfortable with myself, because you can't fake it."

No matter what her haters have to say about her, she indeed has a faithful companion in her husband, whom she married in 2020 and shared a 3-year-old daughter with. She is also blessed to have co-stars she can call friends and fans who have stood by her over the years.

