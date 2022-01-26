Christina Ricci net worth: Yellowjackets star's fortune explored as ex-husband James Heerdegen demands spousal support

Christina Ricci’s ex-husband James Heerdegen has requested spousal and child support from the actress after their separation.

Court documents acquired by People say that James had filed a request for child support for their 7-year-old son Freddie alongside spousal support, and a request that the Miranda star should cover the cost of his attorney’s fees worth $50,000.

Heerdegen also requested his ex-wife to cover the cost of forensic accountant fees worth $50,000. The request reads:

“James is in desperate need of a fee order as he no longer has any savings, including even his retirement, having depleted them for legal fees. Rent payments and security deposits. Absent a support order, James anticipates that he will soon be completely broke and is even now floundering in debt.”

Christina Ricci is worth millions

The Santa Monica, California native is popular for playing characters with a dark edge. She has also received several awards, including a National Board of Review Award for Best Supporting Actress and a Satellite Award for Best Actress.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 41-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $8 million. She has been active in the film industry since 1990 as a result of which she has earned a huge fortune for herself.

Although she is known for her work in independent films, she has appeared in various box office hits and her films have grossed around $1.4 billion to date.

Christina bought a home for $1.505 million in the LA neighborhood of Los Feliz, California in 2005. She listed it for sale in 2014 for $1.65 million and sold it for $1.4 million in November 2014.

Christina Ricci has appeared in several commercially successful films (Image via wallpapercave.com)

The Smurfs 2 actress then purchased a two-unit townhouse for $2 million in Brooklyn, New York, in April 2015.

Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen relationship timeline

Christina and James met for the first time while working on the period drama series Pan Am in 2012. The former announced her engagement to Heerdegen in February 2013 and tied the knot in Manhattan in October the same year.

The couple welcomed a son in August 2014. The Grey’s Anatomy star filed for divorce in July 2020, stating that she was the victim of severe physical and emotional abuse which took place in front of their son.

Before their divorce, Los Angeles police responded to a call at Ricci and Heerdegen’s California home in June 2020. The latter was not arrested, but Christina was granted an emergency protective order against James.

The Yellowjackets actress was granted a domestic violence restraining order against James in January 2021. She was granted full custody of their son in April 2021, while visitation rights were given to James.

