How much is Charlie Sheen worth? Ex-wife Denise Richards left 'blindsided' after actor is no longer required to pay child support

Actor Charlie Sheen will no longer pay child support to ex-wife Denise Richards since their daughter Sami is now living with Sheen. Sheen confirmed the news in an interview with Us Weekly while leaving the courthouse.

The Rookie actor filed a request for change in the child support arrangement with Richards in 2019. The latter did not file any opposition paperwork. Sheen was available for the hearing along with attorney Gregory Pedrick, with the exception of Richards, who was out of state.

Pedrick pleaded the judge to order zero child support for Richards since Sheen had full custody of the children since April 2021.

The court date was reportedly not mentioned to Denise, leaving her blindsided and unaware. Sources say this was done intentionally. An insider mentioned that Sheen continued to postpone the court date and ignored Richards when she asked about it.

Gregory said that Charlie Sheen has overpaid for child support in the last few years and planned to put a trust fund worth $1.2 million for his daughters after filing the first petition.

Net worth of Charlie Sheen

Also known as Carlos Irwin Estevez, Charlie Sheen is a well-known actor and has appeared in films like Platoon, Wall Street, The Three Musketeers, and more.

The 56-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million, as stated by wealthygorilla.com. He earned $40 million a year while he was a part of Two and a Half Men and made $1.25 million for each episode.

His wealth is a result of his successful career as an actor. It is unknown how much he made from his films and TV series appearances, but he has earned a lot. Details about his assets are yet to be revealed.

Relationship timeline of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards

Charlie Sheen first met Denise Richards in 2000 on the set of Good Advice. They started dating the following year.

The pair got engaged in December 2001 and tied the knot in June 2002. They later welcomed two daughters into the family fold.

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen look for seats as the New York Yankees take on the New York Mets (Image via Getty Images)

Denise filed for divorce in 2005 and accused Charlie of alcohol and drug abuse and threats of violence. The latter denied these claims and said that the FBI was aware of the allegations and even searched his computers.

Sheen and Richards’ divorce was finalized in 2006, and it led to a custody dispute over their daughters.

