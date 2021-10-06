What is Sean Paul's net worth? Rapper's fortune explored as he reveals he 'lost millions' during the pandemic

Rapper Sean Paul has revealed that he lost millions because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic affected the lives of billions, and it’s been two years since Paul went on a tour.

In an interview with Page Six, Paul said that since live events were canceled, he could not earn much as he usually travels for six months a year. He has been spending his earnings on charities.

Talking about his experience of staying at home during the pandemic, Paul said that everyone needs a break. He enjoyed his time with his family and the extra time he could provide for his work in the studio.

Intl. Business Times @IBTimes Despite the challenges he has faced since the pandemic began, the "Dancing on Dangerous" star acknowledged the importance of taking a break. ibtimes.com/sean-paul-expl… Despite the challenges he has faced since the pandemic began, the "Dancing on Dangerous" star acknowledged the importance of taking a break. ibtimes.com/sean-paul-expl…

However, he added that things were not so easy for him. While his kids wanted to go out and play, sometimes it was not possible because of the weather, so he recommended they play video games inside.

Meanwhile, the pandemic was a bit helpful for him as he got some time to work on his album, Scorcha, scheduled for release in February 2022.

Net worth of Sean Paul

Sean Paul attends the World Premiere of 'I Am Bolt' at Odeon Leicester Square (Image via Getty Images)

Sean Paul is a rapper, singer, and producer and is considered one of the most prolific artists of the genre. Born on January 9, 1973, his singles Get Busy and Temperature remained on top of the charts in the United States.

According to celebritynetworth.com, the 48-year-old’s net worth is around $25 million. He has earned a lot of wealth through the sale of his albums. Detailed information about his assets remains unavailable for now.

He has released several singles and albums, and two of them have been certified multi-platinum. He is one of the most successful artists from Jamaica in the US charts.

Also Read

Sean Paul’s singles have been in the top ten list of various countries like Austria, France, and Canada. He also appeared in the 1998 film Belly.

Paul tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Jodi Stewart in 2012. She is a Jamaican TV host. The pair announced in 2016 that they were expecting their first child. They are the parents of two children – Levi Blaze, born in February 2017, and Remi, born in August 2019.

Edited by Shaheen Banu