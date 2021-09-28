Who is Briana Singleton? All about Rick Ross's baby mama as rapper pays $11,000 in child support

The latest legal documents acquired by TMZ say that rapper Rick Ross will pay $11,000 every month for child support to Brianna Singleton.

The documents mention that Ross has to pay for the children's health insurance. He will even help Singleton to pay for the children's extracurricular expenses and the amount goes up to $7,560.

The rapper will provide a check of $25,000 to Brianna's attorney. This decision was taken after accounting for his monthly income of $585,000 and Singleton's income of $142,000.

About Rick Ross' baby mama Brianna Singleton

Brianna Singleton is the alleged baby mama of Rick Ross. Her date of birth, age, and family details remain unavailable for now. TMZ reports that Brianna and Rick are the parents of two children.

It has also been claimed that Rick has never cooperated with DNA testing and has tried his best to take care of the children. He purchased a Mercedes SUV for Singleton after their first child was born.

Singleton says that Ross sends money to her even though they have paternity issues.

Previous issues between Rick Ross and Brianna Singleton

Previously in 2020, Brianna Singleton wanted Rick Ross to take Covid-19 tests to visit his children. She filed legal documents in Fayette County, Georgia, and requested an emergency hearing for the same.

She wanted to ensure that the rapper tested Covid negative before he visited his children. She later revealed that she was pregnant with his third child.

Brianna claimed at the time that Rick had not seen his children in six months and had not responsibly quarantined himself during the pandemic.

Rick Ross visits Music Choice in 2019 in New York City. (Image via Getty Images)

She mentioned the videos he shared on social media where he traveled outside Georgia and was concerned about his frequent use of marijuana. Singleton agreed with Ross' parenting, considering that all the safety provisions are there to protect the children.

William Leonard Roberts II is a popular rapper, songwriter, and record executive. His debut single, Hustlin, was released in 2006, and his debut album, Port of Miami, remained on top of the U.S. Billboard 200.

Edited by Danyal Arabi