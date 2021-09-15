How many kids does Rick Ross have? Rapper gifts 16-year-old son Wingstop franchise on his birthday

Rick Ross surprised fans by gifting the Wingstop franchise to his son on his 16th birthday. He shared the news through Instagram on September 14.

The rapper’s son, William L. Roberts III, posed for photos on a throne. He was wearing a Versace-clad dress and biting a chicken wing. Ross mentioned in a comment that he is proud of his son.

William’s pictures went viral a few days ago and the public spotted that his face is identical to his father's. He disclosed once that he was offered to become an offensive lineman of the football teams of some competitive schools.

Rapper Rick Ross' family and career

Born January 28, 1976, as William Leonard Roberts II, Rick Ross is a well-known rapper, songwriter, and record executive.

The 45-year-old is the father of four children – Toie Roberts, William L. Roberts III, Berkeley Hermes Roberts, and Billion Leonard Roberts.

Although the complete information is not available for now, Tia Kemp is the mother of two of them and Briana Camille is the mother of the other two. However, both mothers have revealed that their partner has never supported their children much.

The rapper needs to pay child support for all four children. But he has frequently failed in that and Briana once said that he did not pay child support for two months.

Rick Ross’ lawyers have denied the claims made by Briana. Similar accusations have been made by Tia Kemp, who said she is falling short of what her former boyfriend needs to pay for child support.

Rick Ross’ musical career in brief

Before the release of his debut single Hustlin, he signed a deal with Jay-Z’s Def Jam Recordings in 2006. His debut album, Port of Miami, was released the same year and remained on top of the U.S. Billboard 200.

His second studio album, Trilla, was released in 2008 and trended on Billboard 200.

Apart from his solo releases, he was a lead member of hip-hop group Triple C’s in 2005. Rick Ross was the founder of the record label Maybach Music Group, on which he released several albums.

Released in August 2019, Port of Miami 2 was his tenth album and came second on Billboard 200. His label has launched the careers of talented artists like Meek Mill, Wale, and French Montana. He was named as the 'Hottest MC in the Game' in 2012 by MTV.

