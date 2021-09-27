What is Clara Berry's age? All about KJ Apa's girlfriend as couple welcomes son together

KJ Apa is now officially a father after welcoming a baby boy. His girlfriend Clara Berry announced the news through Instagram on September 26.

Clara Berry shared a picture where a baby’s hand grips his mother’s fingers. KJ Apa has not yet shared anything about the baby. However, he gave his girlfriend a shoutout while promoting his new album on September 25.

Riverdale's co-stars sent their best wishes to the couple. Also, Berry shared another picture of herself and tagged Apa upon her belly.

Who is KJ Apa’s girlfriend?

Clara Berry is a popular Instagram star and model and has posed for several streetwear and swimwear brands. She started sharing pictures on her Instagram in February 2015.

Born on December 7, 1993, she is 27 years old, while her boyfriend KJ Apa is 24 years old. She is active on Instagram under the username @clara.berry and usually shares her snaps as a model, holiday pictures, and photos with her dogs.

Berry is famous for earning representation from Present Model Management. She has appeared at collaboration events for Vans and Karl Lagerfeld in Vans Europe.

Berry has also been active in the field of music and offered her vocals for the band Insomni Club’s song, No-Us-Lova. She has been featured on the cover pages of CQ, Elle, Vogue, and more.

Her net worth is reportedly around $2 million. Details related to her parents and education remain unavailable for now.

KJ Apa and Clara Berry relationship timeline

KJ Apa and Clara Berry started liking each other’s pictures at the end of 2019. There were rumors that something might have been going on between them.

The pair officially announced their relationship in February 2020 where the Riverdale star shared a picture of himself with his girlfriend. They remained inactive for a few months, and in August 2020, KJ Apa posted some pictures of Clara Berry.

The couple spent some time with each other by taking a helicopter ride in Vancouver in May 2021. That same month, KJ Apa and Clara Berry were expecting their first child.

