What is Raquel Welch's net worth? Exploring the 81-year-old star's fortune as she makes rare public appearance after two years 

Veteran actor Raquel Welch made a rare public appearance two years after being removed from the limelight. She was spotted at the Heritage Auctions building in Beverly Hills on September 17.

The actor was wearing a white top, black pants, and platform wedges along with a straw hat and eyeglasses. The look was completed with a face mask, which is currently mandatory due to surging COVID cases.

Welch's last public interview was with the Sunday Post in 2019. She said she likes to stay away from the limelight after being a familiar face for decades.

Net worth of Raquel Welch

Raquel Welch is a well-known actor, singer, and model. She became a popular face in films during the 1960s and 70s.

According to celebritynetworth.com, the 81-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around $40 million. Being a part of 25 films and other television series, she earned a lot because of her successful career in Hollywood.

She became wealthy after the Raquel Welch Total Beauty and Fitness Program book and videos in 1984. The Bedazzled actress was also the face of MAC Cosmetics.

About Raquel Welch

The Chicago native gained recognition after appearing in Fantastic Voyage in 1966.

That same year, she signed a contract with British studio Hammer Film Productions and was seen in One Million Years B.C. She had three dialogues in the film, but her pictures in the bikini became best-selling posters and made her an international symbol.

By playing the role of strong female characters in films, Raquel Welch broke the mold and developed a unique on-screen personality that made her an icon during the peak of her fame.

In Rome, Raquel Welch sits on a swing seat, wearing a multicolored suede patchwork skirt and jacket and leather boots (Image via Getty Images)

She finished her schooling at La Jolla High School, where she also won several beauty contests. She graduated in 1958 and enrolled at San Diego State College, training to become an actor.

The Fathom actress joined a local San Diego television station, KFMB, as a weather forecaster. She quit her drama classes because life was becoming hard for her by switching between family and television appearances.

Following her separation from James Welch, Raquel Welch moved to Dallas with her children. There she worked as a cocktail waitress and also modeled for Neiman Marcus.

