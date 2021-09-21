How many kids does Jeezy have? All about the rapper's family as wife Jeannie Mai announces she's pregnant

It is a great moment for Jay Wayne Jenkins, aka Jeezy, and Jeannie Mai, as they are expecting their first child together. Mai showed off her baby bump at the premiere of The Real Season 8 on September 20.

The TV host is pregnant for the first time while her husband is the father of three children, Jadarius, Shyheim, and Amra, from his previous relationships.

The news was a shock for Mai's fans as everyone knew that she did not want to have kids.

The couple tied the knot in March 2020. The rapper planned to propose to Jeannie during a trip to Vietnam in April 2020. However, that could not happen because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The duo reportedly started dating in 2018 and made their first public appearance on the red carpet of the Street Dreamz gala for the rapper's nonprofit.

Children of Jeezy

Jeezy is becoming a father for the fourth time. His oldest child is Jadarius Jenkins, and his mother is Tenesha Dykes. Jadarius is a rapper and is also known as Lil’ Jezzy.

Jadarius is currently pursuing his Bachelor’s degree, and Jeezy also gifted him a Wrangler Jeep on his birthday.

Jeezy visits Sway In The Morning with host Sway Calloway. (Image via Getty Images)

Details about the rapper’s second child, Shyheim Jenkins, are currently not available. Although it is still a mystery who his mother is, sources say that Tenesha Dykes is also his mother.

Born in February 2014, Amra Nor Jenkins is Jeezy’s third child. Musician Mahlet Gebregiorgis is her mother. However, Mahlet reportedly does not have a good relationship with Jeezy.

About Jeezy and Jeannie Mai

Jeezy is a 43-year-old rapper. He made his debut with Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, released in 2004. The track was also in the second spot on Billboard 200.

Apart from his solo career, Jeezy is the de facto leader of the southern hip-hop group, United States Dopeboyz of America (U.S.D.A.), and was a member of the Bad Boy Records rap group Boyz n da Hood.

Meanwhile, Jeannie Mai Jenkins is a television presenter, makeup artist, and stylist. She is well-known for her work on the makeover show How Do I Look? Mai also appeared on television shows like Today, Extra TV, and more.

She grew up in San Jose, California. Her mother, Olivia TuTram Mai, was Vietnamese and her father, James, was Chinese-Vietnamese.

