Travis Pastrana net worth: Motorsport legend's fortune explored as latest parachute stunt goes wrong

Motorsports legend Travis Pastrana has been hospitalized in Florida after crash-landing in a park following a parachute stunt that went wrong. The scene was also caught on camera, making it hard to believe he survived the accident.

The footage shows the stunt performer jumping from the top of a high-rise hotel and seemingly deploying his chute a little late, which caused him to hit the ground with force.

Speaking to WSVN-TV, Pastrana’s publicist Frank Guzman said he is expected to recover soon. He also mentioned that his surgery was successful, and he is excited to heal up and get back home.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Ft. Lauderdale Fire Chief Stephen Gollan said the incident happened on the morning of January 22, while a video crew was shooting in Las Olas Blvd. and Andrews Ave. Gollan said:

“A stunt during that event did not go as planned resulting in a hard landing of a parachutist that jumped from the Hyatt Hotel. The adult male was immediately treated and transported in serious but stable condition to Broward Health.”

Keys Weekly reports that Travis has been in Florida performing various stunts and drifts this month. He was in the Florida Keys a few days before the accident filming with a 1983 Subaru GL Wagon.

Travis Pastrana is worth millions

Travis Pastrana is known as the winner of championships and X Games gold medals in various fields like supercross, motocross, freestyle motocross, and rally racing.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 38-year-old’s net worth is expected to be around $25 million. His career as a professional motorsports racer and stunt driver is why he could accumulate a massive fortune for himself.

Travis Pastrana has performed several stunts throughout his career (Image via Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

He has performed various stunts throughout his career and earned millions of dollars in prize money. Pastrana has earned a lot from his endorsement deal with brands like Suzuki, another source of income.

Travis is the producer and host of many sports-based television shows, including Nitro Circus, which features him and his friends traveling worldwide, riding dirtbikes, BASE jumping, and performing stunts.

The Annapolis, Maryland native has driven in NASCAR and now competes part-time in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, driving No. 40 and 45 for Niece Motorsports.

Pastrana also drove in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for two years and recreated three famous jumps of Evel Knievel without injury in Las Vegas.

