Meat Loaf net worth: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's fortune explored as he dies aged 74

Singer Michael Lee Aday, known popularly as Meat Loaf, passed away at the age of 74. The news was confirmed by his family on his Facebook page. The message read:

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side.”

The message stated that Aday’s daughters, Pearl and Amanda, and close friends were with him during the last 24 hours. The family appreciated the love and support they received while they dealt with the grief of losing an inspiring artist and a family member.

Meat Loaf was worth millions

Born Marvin Lee Aday, Meat Loaf was known for his powerful voice and theatrical live shows. The artist’s Bat Out of Hell trilogy sold over 65 million albums worldwide and still sells around 200,000 copies annually, remaining on the charts for almost nine years.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the musical star’s net worth was estimated to be around $40 million. His work as a musician and actor was his primary source of income.

Michael purchased a 7,142 sq. ft. house in Calabasas, California, in 2005 for $3 million. The house was featured in the 2008 issue of Architectural Digest and has seven bedrooms, a screening room, and a swimming pool.

Meat was previously the owner of a home in the Brentwood neighborhood of LA, which he sold to actor Greg Kinnear for $3.6 million in 2001.

Meat Loaf’s journey in brief

The singer’s Bat Out of Hell trilogy received positive feedback from the audience. Following the success of the trilogy, he received a GRAMMY Award for Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance for the song I’d Do Anything for Love.

He initially faced difficulties in building a successful career in the United States. However, he still became one of the best-selling music artists of all time, selling over 80 million records worldwide.

The reason behind his success was his retention to iconic status and popularity in Europe and the United Kingdom, where he won the Brit Awards in 1994 for the best-selling album and single. He then appeared in the 1997 musical comedy film Spice World.

Michael appeared in around 50 movies and television shows, sometimes playing himself, and other times resembling his stage personality. He was most famous for his performances as Eddie in The Rocky Picture Show and Bob Paulson in Fight Club.

His popular stage work includes dual roles in the Broadway cast of The Rocky Horror Show and the musical Hair.

