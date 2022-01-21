Erwin Bach net worth: Tina Turner and husband's fortune explored as couple purchase Lake Zurich estate for $76 million

Tina Turner and her husband Erwin Bach have reportedly purchased an estate worth $76 million with ten buildings, a pond, stream, swimming pool, and boat dock on Lake Zurich in Switzerland.

Erwin was quoted in the daily Handelszeitung as saying that he and his wife had acquired an old 26,000 sq. ft. property in the village of Staefa in September 2021.

Bach mentioned that the purchase was a logical step since the pair have Swiss nationality and they feel comfortable in Switzerland. He also said that because of the ongoing pandemic and its consequences, they have refrained from traveling.

Swiss news reports mention they will be the neighbors of tennis star Roger Federer, who was reportedly looking at the property before moving to a different one further east along the lake.

Tina Turner's husband, Erwin Bach, is worth millions

Erwin Bach is a music producer and was previously a divisional managing director at EMI Germany and EMI Recorded Music Switzerland.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the record executive’s net worth is said to be around $50 million. Although detailed information on his assets is not available, he earned a lot of wealth from his work in the entertainment industry.

He has worked with famous artists like Pink Floyd, Queen, Lenny Kravitz, and others throughout his career.

Erwin was the executive producer of the 2021 documentary Tina and produced TINA - The Tina Turner Musical, which premiered at Aldwych Theatre in London in 2018 and Broadway in 2019.

Erwin Bach's wife is also rich

Tina Turner is mostly known as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll and became popular as the lead singer of Ike & Tina Turner Revue. She later became a solo performer.

Tina Turner during the premiere of the musical 'Tina - Das Tina Turner Musical' at Stage Operettenhaus (Image via Franziska Krug/Getty Images)

CelebrityNetWorth says that the singer’s net worth is estimated to be almost $250 million. Tina is one of the best-selling recording artists of all time and has sold around 200 million records worldwide.

The 82-year-old’s path to stardom was launched with the release of A Fool in Love in 1960, which was a hit. The track topped in the second position of the Hot R&B Sides chart and 27th on Billboard Hot 100.

Although her first solo album received a poor response, she made a comeback with the song What’s Love Got To Do With It? in 1984 and is her only No. 1 hit single on Billboard.

Apart from being a successful singer, she has been a popular actress and made her debut with the fantasy drama film, Tommy in 1975. She was seen in the post-apocalyptic film Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome in 1985, which received positive reviews and was a box office success.

Tina and Erwin relationship timeline

The Last Action Hero star and Erwin Bach met for the first time in 1986. The latter was sent by Tina’s European record label to greet her at Dusseldorf Airport.

They remained friends for a few years and eventually started dating in 1996. Following a romantic relationship for 27 years, they tied the knot in a civil ceremony in July 2013.

The Brownsville, Tennessee native is the mother of two biological sons, Craig Raymond Turner and Ronald Renelle Turner. She also adopted her ex-husband Ike Turner’s children, Ike Turner Jr. and Michael Turner.

