Jeff Franklin net worth: 'Full House' creator's fortune explored as he lists Manson Murder mansion for $85 million

Jeff Franklin is selling his mansion, and it has its own history. According to TMZ’s real estate sources, the Full House creator is inviting buyers who are interested in purchasing the house for $85 million.

The house is located on the land where the Manson Family murdered Sharon Tate, Abigail Folger, Steven Parent, Wojciech Frykowski, and Jay Sebring in 1969. The house was destroyed in 1994, and a new mansion was built in that place.

Franklin previously hosted the reception of Bob Saget’s family at the same house following his funeral last week.

It is a 21,000 sq. ft. home with nine bedrooms and 19 bathrooms on three acres of land alongside a jetliner view of the city. It also has a movie theater, spa, gym, hair salon, billiards room, and a bar.

The mansion’s backyard has a 75-yard pool with three waterfalls, two Jacuzzis, a 35-foot water slide, a swim-up bar, private grotto, koi pond, lazy river, cabana, BBQ area, and fire pits. There is also a guest house and underground garage with enough space for 16 cars.

Jeff Franklin is worth millions

Jeffrey Franklin is mostly known as the creator of the ABC sitcom Full House and writer of teen comedies like Just One of the Guys and Summer School.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 66-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $200 million. He has earned a lot of wealth from his work in films and television.

Houses owned by Jeff Franklin

The screenwriter first purchased a property for $1.9 million in Hollywood Hills in 1998. He spent some extra money on renovation and new constructions and listed it for sale in 2015 at $38 million.

Franklin sold the house for $20.2 million in November 2016 and purchased a mansion in LA for $6 million in 1994. The house was previously rented by Trent Reznor while he recorded a Nine Inch Nails album.

Jeff Franklin attends The Paley Center for Media's 11th Annual PaleyFest fall TV previews Los Angeles for Netflix's 'Fuller House' (Image via David Livingston/Getty Images)

Franklin destroyed a partially completed new structure on the property and spent millions of dollars to construct a 21,000 sq. ft. Andalusian-style mansion with several facilities inside. As mentioned earlier, the house is now listed for sale.

The film director and producer bought a Victorian home in San Francisco for $4 million in 2016, and it also was the exterior backdrop of the Tanner family home in Full House.

The production unit of Full House paid $500 to the owners of the mansion in 1980 to capture different shots of the property for air. Following the move, the house immediately grabbed the limelight.

The Inglewood, California native purchased an undeveloped plot of land in Miami for $35 million in June 2021. He then bought another plot for $13 million and is reportedly planning to construct a huge mansion on the combined estates.

