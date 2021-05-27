Song Hye-Keo reportedly purchases property in Seoul for $17.5 million, net worth revealed

Song Hye-Kyo is a popular actress among k-drama fans. Born on November 22, 1981, in Dalseo-gu, Daegu, South Korea, and with approximately 25 years in the acting business, Song Hye-Kyo has featured in successful television series such as "Full House", "Descendants of the Sun", and more recently, "Encounter".

With her excellent k-drama repertoire, it is no wonder that she is currently the fifth highest-paid actress of 2020 and that she was ranked sixth on Forbes Korea's Power Celebrity list in 2018.

According to real estate insiders, on May 27th of this year, Song Hye-Kyo bought a property in Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul for 19.5 billion Wons ($ 17,436,400.80 USD) and it was reported to be a property that was purchased in preparation for her mom's retirement.

Being in the industry from a young age, the actress grew up in the public eye, allowing her fortune to grow with time, so here is what has contributed to her popularity and fortune.

What is Song Hye-Kyo’s net worth?

Hye-Kyo makes approximately $42,000 for each episode of a k-drama. In her latest series "Encounter", in which she starred together with actor Park Bo Gum for 16 episodes, the actress made approximately $670,000.

This amount excludes her commercials for luxury brands, especially after the international success that was the k-drama "Descendants of the Sun".

Some of her deals include the Chaumet brand, a French high-end jewelry brand. She was the face of Korean cosmetics Laneige for 10 years before making a modeling deal with the Sulwhasoo brand.

She most recently shot a fashion short film for Bottega Veneta's Spring 2020 collection.

However, Hye-Kyo's fame extends past South Korea, in China she has also made a name for herself. She has starred in four Chinese films from 2013-2015, one of these was "The Grandmaster", which grossed around $64 million at the box office and was nominated at the 86th Academy Awards.

The actress spends most of her fortune on real estate, owning three properties in Samseong-dong, one of the most expensive neighborhoods in Seoul.

Her parents separated when she was little and she was raised by her mother, so she makes most of her financial decisions keeping her mother in mind.

She is also known for her generous donations in support of various causes.

Now, Song Hye-Kyo is making her television comeback this year after a two-year hiatus, with two k-dramas.

"The Glory" is about a student who leaves school after being brutally bullied and years later the bully's son is sent to a school where the teacher is the survivor. This is where she begins a plan to get revenge.

In the series "Now We’re Breaking Up", she will portray a fashion designer who crosses paths with a freelance photographer played by "My Mister's" actor Jang Ki-yong.

