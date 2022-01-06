Betty White's funeral: Service arrangements, burial plans, and more

Hollywood legend Betty White will reportedly have a private funeral service per her wishes. The latest announcement was made by her close friend and representative Jeff Witjas to People:

"The arrangements are being handled privately and that was Betty's wish. As in life, she never wanted people to make a fuss over her."

Although Witjas confirmed that funeral arrangements are in the works, he told ET that he is not part of that process:

“Everything being done is being followed by her choices. I’m not involved in that part, but she never sat with me and told me, ‘Jeff, when I pass, this is what I want.’ I didn’t want to go there a lot with Betty…I’m sure she had certain wishes, but I did not talk to her about that.”

On December 31, 2021, Betty White passed away at 99, just two weeks before her 100th birthday. She reportedly died due to “natural causes” and did not suffer from recurring or sudden medical conditions.

When will Betty White’s funeral take place?

The date, time and venue of the TV icon’s funeral service have not been made available to the public. The ceremony is still planned and will likely be a private affair to honor the actress’s final wishes.

Where will she be buried?

As of now, it is not known where the “First Lady of Television” will be buried. However, Witjas told ABC News that she would not rest in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. Her late husband, Allen Ludden, was buried after he passed away on June 9, 1981, following a battle with stomach cancer.

Will the funeral be open to the public?

Betty White’s funeral will probably remain closed to the public and fans to maintain privacy. The service will only be attended in person by close friends and family.

Fans of the actress have instead been encouraged by Witjas to pay their tribute by donating to some of White's favorite organizations like The Los Angeles Zoo, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Tree People, Wildlife Learning Center, The Aquarium of the Pacific, Actors and Animals for Others, and Guide Dogs For the Blind:

“If someone has a desire to do something in her honor, you can support or donate to one or more of her favorite charities or even donate to a local animal charity of your choice.”

Admirers have already started paying homage to the Guinness World Record holder with the #BettyWhiteChallenge on social media. As part of the challenge, an individual is required to donate $5 to any local animal rescue shelter to honor White’s love and advocacy for animals.

Will the funeral service air on TV?

A documentary to commemorate Betty White's 100th birthday will release on January 17, 2022 (Image via Bob Riha Jr./Getty Images)

White’s funeral will reportedly not be televised to maintain the desired privacy of the service. However, a documentary titled Betty White: A Celebration will run in almost 900 movie theaters across the U.S. on January 17, 2022, in honor of the star’s centennial birthday.

The documentary will reportedly feature notable special guests, including Ryan Reynolds, Morgan Freeman, Tina Fey, Jay Leno, Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden, and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Several other tributes are also being presented on television in honor of the actress. On January 3, CMT aired an all-day Golden Girls marathon. Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live aired a rerun of Betty White’s Emmy-winning Mother’s Day episode from May 8, 2010.

Her hometown will also honor the Golden Girls star with "Betty White Day," a full-day holiday on January 17, 2022, dedicated to her 100th birthday.

Edited by Srijan Sen