Where was Betty White born? Hometown to honor late actress with 'Betty White Day' on her birthday 

Late American actress Betty White will be honored in her hometown.

As per media outlet TMZ, White will not just be remembered via a small event but will have a full-day holiday to honour her legacy.

Titled Betty White Day, the day will be recognized on January 17, which would have been her 100th birthday.

The Golden Girls alum passed away on December 31, 2021, in Los Angeles, California.

Where was Betty White born?

Born on January 17, 1922, Betty White was the daughter of Horace Logan White and Christine Cachikis Tess.

She was born in Oak Park, a tiny village in Illinois, United States. A year later, in 1923, her family moved to Alhambra, California and later to Los Angeles.

Oak Park village president, Vicki Scaman, told media outlet TMZ that even though White moved to Alhambra in her childhood, the residents of her hometown have always been grateful because she always spoke highly of the town.

He even revealed that years after she left the place, she continued visiting her relatives, time and again.

For the upcoming special day, the business community of Oak Park is planning on offering discounts and Betty White specials to pay tribute.

The Mickey's Restaurant will be offering Betty's favorite meal, which consists of a hotdog, fries, and diet coke, and Turano Bakery will prepare a giant birthday cake for her, per reports.

Moreover, Scaman said that Betty White's cutouts will be hung in the downtown area.

The day-long event will also host a Betty White mural contest, where the winning mural will be painted all over downtown.

As for her death, Betty White died of natural causes on December 31, weeks before her 100th birthday. Her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas cleared up rumours surrounding her passing away on January 3, slamming people for politicizing her death.

"Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home. People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true. She died of natural causes."

In an official statement given to media outlet PEOPLE, Witjas said that White did not fear death because she always wanted to unite with her late husband, Allen Ludden.

Betty White was married to Ludden for 18 years, from 1963 until his death in 1981. Ludden passed away due to stomach cancer at the age of 72.

