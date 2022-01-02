George Lopez ill: Eyewitness recalls seeing comedian sweating and asking for water

American comedian George Lopez left his New Year's Eve show in the middle due to illness.

As per reports, the 60-year-old actor performed his act for 30 to 40 minutes on December 31, held at the Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Auburn, Washington. However, mid-way through his set, Lopez's health deteriorated, and he decided he could not complete his performance.

An eye-witness told media outlet TMZ that he started sweating and asking for water. At first, no one came forward, but one person handed him a glass.

The source said:

You could tell something was wrong, but it was not clear what was wrong.

The media outlet further reported that the venue saw an ambulance arriving at the scene, but it is not clear if George Lopez was taken to the hospital or not.

George Lopez's show canceled

After Lopez fell ill midway through his set, the Muckleshoot Casino Resort canceled his evening 8 PM show and rescheduled it for March 18, 2022.

Before his future gig, George Lopez has eight show dates scheduled for different parts of the United States, viz. Texas, California, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

After his incident on December 31, the comedian did not comment on his health but only replied to the official account of Alaskan Airlines with "thank you."

On December 31, George Lopez paid tribute to late Golden Girls actor Betty White, sharing a clip from his interview video with her.

Calling her a legend, Lopez thanked the late actress for laughter and being a comedic genius.

George Lopez gained fame after hosting his self-titled television show running for six seasons on ABC from 2002 to 2007. Later, he hosted his own late-night show on TBS, plus another two-season show on TV Land. In addition to his stand-up comedic career, he has released four HBO specials and a Netflix special in 2020.

In October 2021, it was reported that Lopez and his daughter Mayan Lopez would star in a comedy show picked up by NBC.

Titled Lopez vs. Lopez, the show is about a working-class family, comically touching on topics like family dysfunction, reconnection, and the ups and downs throughout their lives.

