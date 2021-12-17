Betty White 100th birthday celebration: Celebrity guest list, movie event tickets and all you need to know 

American actress Betty White is all set to celebrate her 100th birthday with her fans. The actress will have a one-day only theatrical event, named, 'Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration,' distributed by Fathom Events.

The news came to light after Fathom Events made the announcement on December 16.

In honor of White's centenary, the movie event will be screened in 900 theaters nationwide on Jan. 17, 2022.

Who all will be invited to Betty White's 100th birthday bash?

Betty White's 100th birthday will be a star-studded event with all Hollywood A-listers attending the party. The guest list includes Tina Fey, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Robert Redford, Ryan Reynolds, Morgan Freeman, Clint Eastwood, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden, Craig Ferguson, Carol Burnett, Wendy Malick and Jay Leno.

In a statement, The Golden Girls star said:

"Who doesn’t love a party?!? This one is gonna be great!"

Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein were given exclusive access to White in crafting the film 100 Years Young, which will offer insight into her behind-the-scenes life, office relationships, support of animals, and much more.

Furthermore, the special event film will showcase some of White's extensive screen credits, with clips from Golden Girls, Saturday Night Live, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and Hot in Cleveland, along with her award-winning Super Bowl commercial for Snickers. The film will also include an episode from White's '50s sitcom days.

Speaking about the grand event and film, Boettcher said:

"We didn’t want this day to pass without bringing together all the people that love her, from her co-stars and friends to her many millions of fans of all ages, to celebrate her 100th birthday with an entertaining and loving look at what makes Betty a national treasure."

Tickets for Betty White's birthday bash can be purchased from this link.

Aside from her birthday, White's illustrious career and role on sitcom Golden Girls will also be acknowledged at an upcoming fan convention. Golden Con: Thank You For Being A Fan - will take place in Chicago from April 22, 2022 to April 24, 2022.

