Birthday wishes pour in for Minecraft streamer Ranboo as he reveals the date

Ranboo is a Minecraft sensation in the content creation community. He has a massive following on every social media platform. His Twitch streams usually garner over 90k concurrent viewers. He is an influential figure, so friends and community members poured in with warm wishes when his birthday came around.

Ranboo's identity is hidden as he prefers anonymity. He hasn't released much information about his private life. Even his character on Minecraft looks like a mysterious creature. But on November 2, Ranboo thanked his audience for their birthday wishes, thereby making the date public.

He recently surprised his fanbase further by revealing plans for a birthday stream. After the stream ended, Ranboo tweeted a photo with his friends, thanking everyone for their heart-warming wishes.

Ranboo @Ranboosaysstuff Ranboo @Ranboosaysstuff ITS MY BIRTHDAY AND IM BOWLING IM THE BIRTHDAY BOWLING BOY twitch.tv/ranboolive ITS MY BIRTHDAY AND IM BOWLING IM THE BIRTHDAY BOWLING BOY twitch.tv/ranboolive It’s my birthday! Thank you guys for all the support :D twitter.com/ranboosaysstuf… It’s my birthday! Thank you guys for all the support :D twitter.com/ranboosaysstuf… https://t.co/Nxk4ZpEwSr

Minecraft community heaps warm wishes on Ranboo

Ranboo was bombarded with birthday wishes as elated fans flocked to Twitter. Moreover, several content creators also sent their wishes. Ranboo is a popular figure among veteran content creators as well.

Veteran YouTuber JackSepticEye wished Ranboo as the two share a deep bond. They recently played Fall Guys together for the first time.

TinaKitten, a rising Minecraft streamer, is the newest member of the Minecraft Dream SMP server.

Karl Jacobs, another famous Minecraft content creator, is close to Ranboo. They played together on Minecraft's Dream SMP.

Corpse Husband humorously wished Ranboo a happy birthday with a picture of a black dog sleeping.

Eret, another famous Minecraft streamer and a good friend of Ranboo, also humorously wished Ranboo.

Aimsey posted a photo with Ranboo and other friends. She was physically present with Ranboo and others for the celebrations.

Rhett & Link, another famous YouTube content creators, also wished Ranboo on his birthday.

Many fans discovered that Ranboo made videos on his birthday before, but it had gone unnoticed.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

There were also some hilarious memes shared by fans as well.

Edited by Srijan Sen