Birthday wishes pour in for Minecraft streamer Ranboo as he reveals the date

Ranboo's avatar (Image via Distractify)
Ranboo's avatar (Image via Distractify)
Akshat Kabra
ANALYST
Modified Nov 03, 2021 01:33 PM IST
News

Ranboo is a Minecraft sensation in the content creation community. He has a massive following on every social media platform. His Twitch streams usually garner over 90k concurrent viewers. He is an influential figure, so friends and community members poured in with warm wishes when his birthday came around.

Ranboo's identity is hidden as he prefers anonymity. He hasn't released much information about his private life. Even his character on Minecraft looks like a mysterious creature. But on November 2, Ranboo thanked his audience for their birthday wishes, thereby making the date public.

He recently surprised his fanbase further by revealing plans for a birthday stream. After the stream ended, Ranboo tweeted a photo with his friends, thanking everyone for their heart-warming wishes.

It’s my birthday! Thank you guys for all the support :D twitter.com/ranboosaysstuf… https://t.co/Nxk4ZpEwSr

Minecraft community heaps warm wishes on Ranboo

Ranboo was bombarded with birthday wishes as elated fans flocked to Twitter. Moreover, several content creators also sent their wishes. Ranboo is a popular figure among veteran content creators as well.

@Ranboosaysstuff Happy birthday!

Veteran YouTuber JackSepticEye wished Ranboo as the two share a deep bond. They recently played Fall Guys together for the first time.

@Ranboosaysstuff HOPE THE BDAY WAS VERY LOVELY RANBOO :D

TinaKitten, a rising Minecraft streamer, is the newest member of the Minecraft Dream SMP server.

@Ranboosaysstuff Happy Birthday man :] love you hope it’s special!

Karl Jacobs, another famous Minecraft content creator, is close to Ranboo. They played together on Minecraft's Dream SMP.

@Ranboosaysstuff HAPPY BIRTHDAY, FRIEND https://t.co/ip86dFfvOq

Corpse Husband humorously wished Ranboo a happy birthday with a picture of a black dog sleeping.

@Ranboosaysstuff Ayyy! Merry Birthmas, Tall man! :D

Eret, another famous Minecraft streamer and a good friend of Ranboo, also humorously wished Ranboo.

@Ranboosaysstuff BEST BDAY EVER !! :D https://t.co/g1DR2EI8jh

Aimsey posted a photo with Ranboo and other friends. She was physically present with Ranboo and others for the celebrations.

@Ranboosaysstuff Happy Birthday, Birthday Bowling Boy 🥳

Rhett & Link, another famous YouTube content creators, also wished Ranboo on his birthday.

@Ranboosaysstuff HAPPY BIRTHDAY MR BOO!
@Ranboosaysstuff WE SHOULDVE KNOWN https://t.co/gxw2efhIlF

Many fans discovered that Ranboo made videos on his birthday before, but it had gone unnoticed.

@Ranboosaysstuff happy birthday 🎉🎉🎉🥳 https://t.co/f9cqvDfEvN

There were also some hilarious memes shared by fans as well.

Edited by Srijan Sen
