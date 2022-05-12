Megan Thee Stallion shooting hospital report: Doctor confirms rapper's foot injury was due to stepping on glass

Megan Thee Stallion vs. Tory Lanez case got a fresh dose of shocking information as the former's doctor allegedly confirmed that her foot injury was due to stepping on glass.
A new LAPD report surfaced online that mentioned Dr Loffredo treated the rapper for a laceration caused by glass, not a bullet.
The shooting incident reportedly took place in July 2020 following an altercation between Megan and Lanez outside Kylie Jenner's party at her Hollywood Hills mansion.
Initial reports mentioned that the rapper was allegedly injured from broken glass, but she later called herself a "victim of shooting" in a now-deleted Instagram post.
Megan claimed that Lanez shot her in the foot after a dispute between the duo. The latter denied the claims but was reportedly charged with two counts of felony for assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and personally inflicting great bodily injury.
A look into the news reports of Megan Thee Stallion's foot injury
A new report surrounding Megan Thee Stallion's foot injury revealed that Dr. Loffredo verified that the rapper suffered a laceration due to walking on glass.
The report allegedly confirmed that X-rays of the supposed gunshot wound showed no bullet pieces were recovered or extracted from the rapper's injured foot.
However, initial X-ray reports reportedly revealed gunshot fragments present in Megan's ankles. It was also mentioned that officers who examined the shooting scene recovered four bullet casings, jewelry, and an acrylic nail.
The latest document also noted that Megan was “alert,” “oriented,” and “breathing comfortably” at the time of her admission after the incident. Doctors reported a "small wound" visible on her posterior ankle with “no active bleeding” before a more in-depth evaluation.
Authorities also claimed that Megan initially withheld information about her injuries from the police. She reportedly mentioned that she was “walking at a party and heard a loud noise and ran away" and thought she “stepped on glass."
As per the emergency department, the singer first claimed she “never heard a gunshot, and initially did not even believe that bullets were there.”
Earlier this week, Megan told Gayle King on CBS Mornings that she did not initially inform authorities about Lanez shooting at her as she "feared for her life" in front of the police in the wake of the George Floyd incident.
However, the rapper claimed that Lanez shot at her "a couple of times" following a verbal altercation.
Netizens react to Megan Thee Stallion's glass injury
Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez have continued to make news ever since their incident. The rappers came under major online scrutiny and their respective statements were largely scrutinized following the incident.
The latest revelation surrounding the case left several social media users shocked, with many taking to Twitter to mock Megan for claiming that her alleged glass injury was a gunshot wound:
As reactions continue to pour in online, the ultimate legal consequence of the case remains to be seen.
Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez have also maintained their silence over the former's new medical reports. Reports suggest that the case is likely to go into trial in September.