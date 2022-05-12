Megan Thee Stallion shooting hospital report: Doctor confirms rapper's foot injury was due to stepping on glass

Megan Thee Stallion vs. Tory Lanez case got a fresh dose of shocking information as the former's doctor allegedly confirmed that her foot injury was due to stepping on glass.

A new LAPD report surfaced online that mentioned Dr Loffredo treated the rapper for a laceration caused by glass, not a bullet.

RapTV @Rap JUST IN: The Doctor in the Tory Lanez case confirms that Megan Thee Stallion stepped on glass JUST IN: The Doctor in the Tory Lanez case confirms that Megan Thee Stallion stepped on glass‼️😳 https://t.co/xx5pFV2WN0

The shooting incident reportedly took place in July 2020 following an altercation between Megan and Lanez outside Kylie Jenner's party at her Hollywood Hills mansion.

Initial reports mentioned that the rapper was allegedly injured from broken glass, but she later called herself a "victim of shooting" in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Megan claimed that Lanez shot her in the foot after a dispute between the duo. The latter denied the claims but was reportedly charged with two counts of felony for assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and personally inflicting great bodily injury.

A look into the news reports of Megan Thee Stallion's foot injury

A new report surrounding Megan Thee Stallion's foot injury revealed that Dr. Loffredo verified that the rapper suffered a laceration due to walking on glass.

The report allegedly confirmed that X-rays of the supposed gunshot wound showed no bullet pieces were recovered or extracted from the rapper's injured foot.

However, initial X-ray reports reportedly revealed gunshot fragments present in Megan's ankles. It was also mentioned that officers who examined the shooting scene recovered four bullet casings, jewelry, and an acrylic nail.

The latest document also noted that Megan was “alert,” “oriented,” and “breathing comfortably” at the time of her admission after the incident. Doctors reported a "small wound" visible on her posterior ankle with “no active bleeding” before a more in-depth evaluation.

Authorities also claimed that Megan initially withheld information about her injuries from the police. She reportedly mentioned that she was “walking at a party and heard a loud noise and ran away" and thought she “stepped on glass."

As per the emergency department, the singer first claimed she “never heard a gunshot, and initially did not even believe that bullets were there.”

Pop Base @PopBase Megan Thee Stallion’s medical report, shared in her interview with CBS Mornings, reveals that Megan still has bullet fragments in her feet to this day. Megan Thee Stallion’s medical report, shared in her interview with CBS Mornings, reveals that Megan still has bullet fragments in her feet to this day. https://t.co/SAfMNndY7P

Earlier this week, Megan told Gayle King on CBS Mornings that she did not initially inform authorities about Lanez shooting at her as she "feared for her life" in front of the police in the wake of the George Floyd incident.

However, the rapper claimed that Lanez shot at her "a couple of times" following a verbal altercation.

Netizens react to Megan Thee Stallion's glass injury

Netizens mocked Megan Thee Stallion following the glass injury revelation (Image via Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez have continued to make news ever since their incident. The rappers came under major online scrutiny and their respective statements were largely scrutinized following the incident.

The latest revelation surrounding the case left several social media users shocked, with many taking to Twitter to mock Megan for claiming that her alleged glass injury was a gunshot wound:

WIZZY @itzwizzy2x Megan Thee Stallion went from:

I got shot in both feet

I got shot in one foot

I got shot at, but stepped on glass..



Tory Lanez deserves an apology this is bs Megan Thee Stallion went from:I got shot in both feetI got shot in one footI got shot at, but stepped on glass..Tory Lanez deserves an apology this is bs

BANDIT 🪱 @okbanditt it is CONFIRMED that Megan Thee Stallion never got shot and that she got a wound on her foot due to STEPPING ON GLASS 🤣



TORY LANEZ IS INNOCENT what more evidence do y’all need 🤣 it is CONFIRMED that Megan Thee Stallion never got shot and that she got a wound on her foot due to STEPPING ON GLASS 🤣TORY LANEZ IS INNOCENT what more evidence do y’all need 🤣 https://t.co/6YUerxCky2

Elijah Fowlks @hollyhoodelijah #torylanez crazy how megan thee stallion let the media rip tory lanez apart about this for the longest and stuck to her lies. imagine pulling the “protect black women” card just to humiliate the whole movement by LYING on a black man for years. he better sue her #protectblackmen crazy how megan thee stallion let the media rip tory lanez apart about this for the longest and stuck to her lies. imagine pulling the “protect black women” card just to humiliate the whole movement by LYING on a black man for years. he better sue her #protectblackmen #torylanez https://t.co/Vn2uV2BfSn

Max 🕶 @lofiiimax Doctor: Megan Thee Stallion stepped on glass.



Me:

Doctor: Megan Thee Stallion stepped on glass.Me:https://t.co/AbtTsF0Iqx

WIZZY @itzwizzy2x You know @theestallion lied on Tory Lanez when it’s been hours and still no tweets or response about the doctor saying she stepped on glass You know @theestallion lied on Tory Lanez when it’s been hours and still no tweets or response about the doctor saying she stepped on glass https://t.co/8q4zGHSYTw

PCM @theRealMsInfoo 🤡 I heard @theestallion lied and really stepped on glass, hmmm I told y’all she was lying I heard @theestallion lied and really stepped on glass, hmmm I told y’all she was lying 😂😂😂⚠️🤡

dez 从 @DrizzyDezmond Y’all wanted Tory Lanez fell in life sooo harddddd. Now there’s evidence megan thee stallion stepped on glass. Y’all energy change to “we don’t care anymore” wild. Y’all wanted Tory Lanez fell in life sooo harddddd. Now there’s evidence megan thee stallion stepped on glass. Y’all energy change to “we don’t care anymore” wild.

As reactions continue to pour in online, the ultimate legal consequence of the case remains to be seen.

Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez have also maintained their silence over the former's new medical reports. Reports suggest that the case is likely to go into trial in September.

