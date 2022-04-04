Rapper Goonew's dead body on stage surfaces in wild club funeral video 

Rapper Goonew was shot dead on March 18, shocking hip-hop fans. Two weeks later, a video of his dead body placed standing upright in a club, believed to be Bliss Nightclub in Washington DC, has gone viral on social media. Fans of the late artist have now taken to social media expressing shock regarding the actions taken.

Goonew, also known as Big Whizzle, was fatally shot in District Heights, Maryland. This comes two years after he survived a separate shooting attempt. The disturbing video circulating across social media showcased the rapper wearing a pair of ripped jeans with a flames design on it, a sweatshirt with ‘AMIRI’ written on it, and what appears to be a bedazzled paper crown.

The dead body also sported glasses, a necklace, a crown, a watch, and a pair of high-top sneakers.

WARNING: Readers might find the content disturbing.

Club-goers were seen dancing and reciting music around the dead body. People were visibly unphased by Goonew’s dead body on stage.

Internet reacts to video of Goonew's deceased body at the club

Fans of the Stain singer were visibly disturbed by the viral video. Netizens commented that propping up his body at the club was disrespectful. Others wrote that it was discourteous to the rapper’s family to display the body in a nightclub. However, it remains unclear whether the venue’s hosts had taken permission to do so.

Reacting to the viral video, a few tweets read:

Jayy Ray @TheRealJayyRay Bliss having Goonew dead body on stage is disturbing bruh, ion know how people think that’s okay. Bliss having Goonew dead body on stage is disturbing bruh, ion know how people think that’s okay.

King Cuh🕵 @thugnasty_gh2 I really Could've went my entire life without seeing that Goonew video I really Could've went my entire life without seeing that Goonew video

gofund my BBL @crying718 I mean if that’s how goonew wanted his funeral to be like I mean if that’s how goonew wanted his funeral to be like

🦋🦋🦋 @Sweetlekwataaa The owner of bliss needs to hire a pastor and an imam to cleanse that hoe . Because that shit is insane . I get that the family could’ve wants that . But I wouldn’t have any that kind of energy at my establishment #Goonew The owner of bliss needs to hire a pastor and an imam to cleanse that hoe . Because that shit is insane . I get that the family could’ve wants that . But I wouldn’t have any that kind of energy at my establishment #Goonew

™️Marcus @TheMisterMarcus freeband gang mike @YouSipFakePar this is hands down the strangest funeral that’s ever been processed this is hands down the strangest funeral that’s ever been processed https://t.co/NzRZmVezZy The family is going to do what they want to do but I hope that Goonew asked for that. Otherwise, that’s…a lot. twitter.com/yousipfakepar/… The family is going to do what they want to do but I hope that Goonew asked for that. Otherwise, that’s…a lot. twitter.com/yousipfakepar/…

milli @millimergmusic That dude goonew spirit is upset dawg….seeing that video made my head hurt That dude goonew spirit is upset dawg….seeing that video made my head hurt

Free Brittney Griner @UhKear That Goonew funeral idea isn’t new. But the whole body in the club is mad wild. That Goonew funeral idea isn’t new. But the whole body in the club is mad wild.

Trophy Twunk @pvriswhite Aside from being insanely disrespectful to the deceased, can we just acknowledge that having a cadaver in a club where heat builds up and stinks up the whole room and food n alcohol get served is literally unsanitary 🤢🤮 Goonew deserved better Aside from being insanely disrespectful to the deceased, can we just acknowledge that having a cadaver in a club where heat builds up and stinks up the whole room and food n alcohol get served is literally unsanitary 🤢🤮 Goonew deserved better

Sean. @IconicDarkskin if y’all saw that video with goonew’s body y’all can’t tell me this society ain’t already collapsed if y’all saw that video with goonew’s body y’all can’t tell me this society ain’t already collapsed

💔 @killmesIime That Goonew shit just set us back at least 35 years That Goonew shit just set us back at least 35 years

Everything to know about Goonew

The Maryland rapper made a name for himself in the music industry after releasing music with fellow artist Lil Dude in 2017. Following the success he accumulated, he signed with Hoodrich Pablo Juan. He released several mixtapes, including Big 64, Goonwick 2 and Hey Auntie, amongst others. His debut album, Still Servin, was released in 2019.

His music has since been branded as ‘timeless’ by his fans.

WUSA9 spoke to the late rapper's family following his death. His mother, Patrice Parker Morrow, said:

“I don’t believe this. All he wanted to do is try to get his family out the hood. He had a heart bigger than his body, when they took him, they took me.”

The singer was well known amongst the music industry’s mega rappers, including IDK, A$AP Ant, Redveil, YungManny and BBY Goyard, among others.

Following his death, a newspaper obituary read:

“The 24-year-old Maryland rapper had a gift for smearing time, phrasing his rhymes slightly in front of the beat, making the present moment feel weightless and imprecise. It gave his music an enchanted atemporality, but for Goonew, it all felt perfectly natural.”

At the time of writing this article, no legal action was taken against club owners regarding the deceased body being displayed at the nightclub.

Edited by R. Elahi