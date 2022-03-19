Who was Goonew? Tributes take over Twitter as DMV rapper reportedly killed in shooting 

DMV rapper Goonew was reportedly shot and killed on Friday, March 18. The hip hop singer was transported to a hospital after being shot at Walter’s Lane in District Heights, Maryland. Law enforcement is now investigating the homicide shooting. Fans of the rapper took to social media expressing shock.

The rapper also went by other names including Big Wizzle, Goon Rich, Goonwick, and Big 64. He was not proactive on social media and his Instagram account had just two posts. Even so, he had amassed over 152k followers at the time of writing this article. His most recent post was uploaded just two days ago.

The artist began releasing music in 2017 and his debut album Big 64 was released in 2018. Goonew’s biggest project till date has been Big 64.2. His introductory track Life Story gave a raw glimpse into his life and his music often narrated real-life experiences.

The musician had several hit songs which were fan favorites, including No Diss , Stain, Touchdown, and Down Bad, among others. The Maryland-native was best known for his unconventional dark music, which was believed to be the “new wave" of rap.

The rapper’s collaboration with Lil Dude was enjoyed by many. Among his collaborations, a few popular features were in Young Dezana’s Fox 5 Gang. Goonew has also appeared in the song Homicide Boat.

Fans pay tribute to Goonew following his shocking death

Though the rapper had not reached the pinnacle of success in the music industry, he was a fast-growing artist. The singer had acquired a slew of fans throughout his career. Several fans took to social media, paying tribute to the late musician.

Tคzz🐢💕 @TazzInaShell RIP Goonew you had a BIG IMPACT on the DMV and the world RIP Goonew you had a BIG IMPACT on the DMV and the world💚 https://t.co/AuEui4B17n

4ourty7even @4ourty7evenTV Rapper Goonew was reportedly shot and killed 🕊 RIP Rapper Goonew was reportedly shot and killed 🕊 RIP https://t.co/EsroP1Qw32

VandZST @VandZST Bro really made unbelievably unique music. RIP Goonew Bro really made unbelievably unique music. RIP Goonew https://t.co/TehyaSSwV1

hazey. @Hazeyverse Ain’t no way rip goonew Ain’t no way rip goonew 😭

From a Birds Eye View @cordae 🏽🕊 RIP Goonew!! God Bless his family🏽🕊 RIP Goonew!! God Bless his family 🙏🏽🕊

Retro Regal 🏆 @RobRegal_ Wow. Didn't expect to see that. RIP Goonew, man. Wow. Didn't expect to see that. RIP Goonew, man.

An astonishing number of rappers have been killed in the past few years. In June 2021, artist VNZA was murdered in Missouri. Brooklyn native Supa Gates was shot multiple times at St. John’s Place near Crown Heights in April. In May of the same year, Bay Area singer Mike Darole was fatally shot during an attempted robbery. In July, Chicago rapper KTS Dre was shot 64 times in the head and other parts of his body.

Fans and family members of the singers continue to mourn their loss after their tragic passing.

