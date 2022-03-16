How many times was Young Dolph shot? Rapper's autopsy details revealed

Young Dolph’s autopsy report was recently released by The West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center and revealed on March 15.

The report was obtained by Fox 13 Memphis, which stated that gunshots entered and exited his body. The rapper was shot in the forehead, temple, face, right back, center back, right arm, left arm, left chest, left abdomen, right chin, right neck, right wrist, and right shoulder.

Phella @iamphella Just saw that Young Dolph's autopsy revealed he was shot 22 times.. wish I didn't see that



People with that kind of evil in them will never know a day of peace Just saw that Young Dolph's autopsy revealed he was shot 22 times.. wish I didn't see thatPeople with that kind of evil in them will never know a day of peace

Jared Roche @ASAPRochie Why didn’t young dolph and his family deserve the same treatment and secrecy as Bob saget’s regarding autopsy report. pretty disrespectful IMO Why didn’t young dolph and his family deserve the same treatment and secrecy as Bob saget’s regarding autopsy report. pretty disrespectful IMO

Young Dolph shot and killed

Young Dolph was shot 22 times outside a store in Memphis, Tennessee, on November 17. The incident took place while he was purchasing cookies for his mother at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, a bakery he visited whenever he came back home.

Two unidentified men went down a white two-door Mercedes Benz and gunned him down. Hundreds of people flooded the area, and police had to prevent individuals from entering the area while they were investigating.

Crowds gather outside of Makeda's Cookies bakery after Dolph was shot and killed (Image via Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Following the incident, Tennessee House Representative London Lamar and Memphis Councilman J.B. Smiley called for a curfew in Memphis to prevent civil unrest and violence.

The artist was laid to rest on November 30, 2021, and a service was held at First Baptist Church Broad Street. The family’s caravan was escorted to the cemetery by security and Memphis Police.

23-year-old Justin Johnson was identified as one of the suspects responsible for the murder on January 5, 2022, and a first-degree murder warrant was issued against him. A reward of $15,000 was announced for information on the suspect. Johnson has a history of criminal charges and violence.

The other suspect was 32-year-old Cornelius Smith, who was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, weapons possession, and theft on January 11. Another individual, Shundale Barnett, was also arrested and was a passenger in the vehicle Johnson was driving.

Young Dolph became popular for his debut studio album, King of Memphis, which was released in 2016. The album also made it to the Billboard 200 chart. His seventh album, Rich Slave, was the highest-charting project, reaching the fourth spot on Billboard 200.

