Who is Justin Johnson? Suspect identified in murder of Young Dolph

The suspect involved in the murder of Young Dolph in 2021 has been identified by U.S. Marshals. The individual’s name is Justin Johnson, and he is 23 years old.
A warrant has been issued against Johnson by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation with a charge of first-degree murder.
FOX13 Memphis stated that TBI with U.S. Marshals and Memphis Police are giving a combined award worth $15,000 for any information on Johnson. The suspect is now reportedly included on TBI's 'Most Wanted' list.
Everything to know about Justin Johnson
Justin Johnson is currently known as the suspect wanted for the murder of Young Dolph. Further details on his family, current profession, educational background, and personal life are yet to be disclosed.
Johnson has been described by the Marshals Service as being around 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has inked the name Jaiya on his right arm and is also associated with criminal gangs.
U.S. Marshals stated in a press release that Johnson has an outstanding warrant for violating federal supervised release out of U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee.
Young Dolph shot and killed
Young Dolph was shot and killed inside Makeda’s Butter Cookies in Memphis on November 17, 2021. Cops then released photos of the suspected vehicle driven by the Paper Route Empire CEO’s alleged killers. Although photos of the culprits were released, their faces and identities were not unveiled.
The suspects were sitting inside a white Mercedes-Benz that was parked a foot away from Dolph’s camouflage-colored Corvette before shots were fired into the cookie shop. Both individuals were wearing hoodies and sweatpants with their faces covered.
The Memphis Police Department found the Mercedes-Benz after responding to a call of a shooting in the 1100 block of Bradley Street, where a man was announced dead at the scene. However, the cops did not confirm that it was the car involved in the rapper’s murder.
The 36-year-old was a popular rapper who released his debut studio album, King of Memphis, in 2016. It topped the 49th position on the Billboard 200 chart.