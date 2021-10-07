Who was Alexis Sharkey? Husband of late influencer found dead after authorities issued warrant for his arrest

The husband of social-media influencer Alexis Sharkey, has been found dead, following the murder of his wife. A Houston police spokesperson confirmed that the influencer's husband, Thomas Sharkey, was found in Florida with self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Police authorities said they located the body of the 50-year-old on Wednesday. Thomas was found with gunshot wounds near his head as police were getting close to arresting him. The body builder was wanted for the murder of his wife Alexis Sharkey, and a warrant for his arrest was issued on September 29.

Investigators believe the husband was the only person with a motive to kill the 26-year-old influencer. A history of domestic violence was also established in their relationship.

People magazine reported that Alexis Sharkey had separated from her husband even though Thomas did not want their marriage to end.

Alexis Sharkey's naked body was found in a sanitation truck alongside a Houston road on November 28, 2020. According to police, the husband moved from Texas to Georgia after his wife’s body was found.

Police officials also stated that Thomas Sharkey was continuously dishonest during the investigation and also did not report his wife missing. It was her friends who notified the police.

Who was Alexis Sharkey, the social media influencer killed by her husband?

The social media star boasted over 88k followers on Instagram. She was best known as a life coach and a mentor. Her social media profile is filled with lifestyle content and picture-perfect shots of her enjoying different vacations.

The Pennsylvania native moved to Houston with her husband a year before her death and was last seen a day after Thanksgiving in 2020.

Alexis Sharkey’s death shocked her family and friends. Her friend Lauren Norling-Martin said in November:

“I think this news we all kind of knew, but this just made it that much more real. I’m angry and sad all over again but ready for justice to be served for our friend.”

Another friend, Brittney Pember, had said:

"When I saw her ... I was, like, she’s radiating.”

Alexis Sharkey’s family has not commented on Thomas Sharkey’s death as of now.

