What happened to Mel Thompson ? Husband pays emotional tribute as YouTuber passes away at 35

Makeup artist and YouTuber Mel Thompson unfortunately passed away on September 26. News of the 35-year-old’s death was confirmed by her husband a day later as he took to Instagram to post a heartfelt tribute. Thompson, best known by her internet moniker 'Puffin’s Wife', died barely seven weeks after her latest birthday celebration.

Mel Thompson has amassed over 169,000 subscribers on YouTube and another 56,700 ardent followers on Instagram. Her latest video, titled 'Wayne Goss Mine' was uploaded to YouTube just three days ago and she was seen passionately speaking about makeup as per usual. The video had amassed over 40,000 views at the time of this writing.

Thompson is survived by her children and her husband. The mother-of-four took to Instagram on Mother’s Day last year. She recounted how she was sure that she never wanted kids. But post the birth of her two daughters and two sons, she would never trade places with anyone else. Mel Thompson's post read:

“I'm so grateful to have such amazing kids and an amazing family. Being a mom is both rewarding and extremely frustrating at times but ALWAYS more rewarding. To my babies, (you'll always be babies to me) I love you with all my heart."

In the past few months, the YouTube community has lost prominent figures including Sir Kipsta, Umm Ziyad, and Bashurverse.

How did beauty vlogger Mel Thompson die?

Although Mel Thompson's exact cause of death has not been made public by her family, a person who claimed to be a friend of the makeup artist wrote in the comment section on Instagram that “…she had a lot of medical problems.” The friend also mentioned that she suspected she had Ehlers Danlos syndrome.

Mel Thompson had spoken about the inherited disorder on her YouTube channel after it was confirmed by her doctor, but the alleged friend did not confirm whether it had anything to do with her death. According to Mayo Clinic:

“Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a group of inherited disorders that affect your connective tissues, primarily your skin, joints, and blood vessel walls.”

Mel Thompson’s husband posted a tribute on her Instagram page where he posted a warm message which read:

"I’ve had to answer so many texts of people just checking in on her without even knowing of her passing. It’s great to see how loved she was. And she loved all you right back. I’ll continue to love her and miss her forever. She was such a pillar for our family. The kids would talk to her non stop and she was constantly talking with them and trying to help them with their stuff. And no matter how bad she felt, she would still rub my back when I came and jumped on the bed next to her while she was working tirelessly to put out content.”

The Instagram post continued:

Also Read

“Everybody knows how talented she was as an artist and with her helpful knowledge, but those closest to her know how truly wonderful she was. She would have done anything to help anyone without a second thought. I wish I had her back."

Several influential makeup artists including James Welsh, Robert Welsh, Hindash and Nikkia Joy posted their tributes in the Instagram post’s comment section.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee