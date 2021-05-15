Top 5 Jeffree Star Cosmetics

Known to be one of the original beauty gurus of the YouTube world, Jeffree Star has built himself a beauty empire through cosmetics. Creating mainly lip and face products, Jeffree Star Cosmetics entered the cosmetics industry as a top competitor.

Also read: "I can't get fired, I'm a partner lol" Mike Majlak denies being fired from Impaulsive by Logan Paul over their "tiff"

Joining YouTube in 2006, Jeffree Star has since amassed over 16 million subscribers. Recalling his past, Jeffree had always made it known to his fans that he built his company from the ground up. Although he has had many successful collaborations in the past, his most successful one to date was with fellow YouTuber, Shane Dawson. Though he and Shane have run into some hot water over recent controversies, the "Conspiracy" palette has never failed to thrive in sales.

Here are the Top 5 best selling items at Jeffree Star Cosmetics:

5. Jeffree Star Cosmetics' "Spring Mystery Box"

Jeffree Star promoting his Spring Mystery Boxes (Image via YouTube) Magic Star Concealer (Image via Google)

The trend of buying mystery boxes started on YouTube when various YouTubers began buying mystery boxes on ebay and recording their reaction to the contents of the box. Jeffree Star decided to hop on the trend by selling his own. For $70, consumers could be sent a mystery box containing either 6, 9, or 13 items. Fans took this as an opportunity ato recordtheir reactions to opening the box.

4. Jeffree Star Cosmetics' Skin Frost Highlighter in "Ice Cold"

Skin Frost in "Ice Cold" (Image via Google)

Highlighter is essential to any makeup kit, and Jeffree Star made sure in his promotional video for his Skin Frost Highlighter, that everyone knew his product was the best highlighter on the market. Although it comes in many colors, "Ice Cold" was deemed the ultimate fan favorite. With its frosty finish and white shiny swatch, customers could be glowing like the stars for just $29.

Also read: "Worry about that fat lawsuit": Bryce Hall calls out Ethan Klein for repeatedly criticizing him

3. Jeffree Star Cosmetics' Magic Star Concealer

Magic Star Concealer (Image via Google)

Jeffree Star Cosmetics' Magic Star Concealer is used in many beauty gurus' routine videos all across the world. With multiple shades and an affordable price of $22, The Magic Star Concealer had made its way into many of Jeffree's fan's hearts.

2. Jeffree Star Cosmetics' "The Gloss" Lip Gloss

"The Gloss" Collection (Image via Google)

With over 30 colors, Jeffree Star Cosmetics' The Gloss has become a fan favorite since its release. At $18, fans found it exciting to have a high quality lip gloss at such a price. Debuted on May 31st, 2019, The Gloss has become a staple in beauty-regimens for women all around the world.

1. Jeffree Star Cosmetics' Conspiracy Palette

"Conspiracy" Palette (Image via Google)

On November 11th 2020, Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson put the entire world into a frenzy when they released the Conspiracy Palette. Selling for $52, the palette sold out online almost completely within the first hour of sales. This was Jeffree's first collaboration with Shane, and Shane's first cosmetic product ever.

After allegations against Shane emerged, many former fans were upset and ordered Jeffree to take the palette down. Jeffree declined as they remained friends, and the palette is still one of the best-selling items on the Jeffree Star Cosmetics website to this day.

Jeffree Star is still releasing new products, with fans anticipating a potential theme for the next line of products.

Also read: Top 5 Worst Decisions in David Dobrik Vlogs