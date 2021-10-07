Who is Gary Francis Poste? All about the man allegedly identified as the Zodiac Killer

According to Fox News, a team of independent cold-case investigators have claimed to have found the true identity of the Zodiac Killer. As per the report, the group known as "Case Breakers" have linked the serial killer (who terrorized San Francisco and nearby areas in the 1960s) to a man named Gary Francis Poste, who passed away in 2018.

The team consists of almost 40 former detectives, law enforcement investigators, journalists, defense intelligence officers, and more. The Case Breakers team has claimed that it has been investigating the Zodiac killer.

The group claimed to have discovered new forensic evidence, including photographs in Guy Francis Poste's darkroom. Furthermore, they alleged that there had been a picture featuring a forehead scar of Poste. During the 1960s, Zodiac was suspected of having a forehead scar as well.

Who is Gary Francis Poste? More information about the new Zodiac Killer suspect

Guy Francis Poste was apparently an Air Force veteran, who had regular medical check-ups for a firearm crisis. The check-ups were conducted at a hospital that was 15 minutes away from the site where Cheri Jo Bates was murdered. However, the Riverside Police Department has clarified that they believe the Zodiac Killer was never a suspect in Bates' murder.

Furthermore, the Case Breakers also linked the evidence left behind by Bates' killer at the murder scene. The Riverside Police Department found a wristwatch with paint stains on it. This somewhat corroborates the independent team's claims, as Poste was a house-painter for almost four decades.

Riverside Police Department's other piece of evidence was the boot print found at the crime scene; the same type of bootprint was also found in other Zodiac Killer crime scenes. Investigators have also alleged that Francis had such boots.

Gary Francis Poste's neighbor spoke to Fox news. She said,

"He lived a double life. As I'm an adult thinking back, it all kind of makes sense now. At the time when I was a teenager, I didn't put two and two together until I got older. It hit me full-blown that Gary's the Zodiac."

She also mentioned that Gary had a wife towards whom he was abusive. Furthermore, the whistleblower who helped the Case Breakers' investigation allegedly revealed that he witnessed Gary bury murder weapons in the woods.

In 2021, the Riverside Police department offered $50,000 for any new information that would finally close the Cheri Jo Bates murder case. While the team at Case Breakers is adamant that Gary is the Zodiac Killer, Tom Voigt (operator of ZodiacKiller.com and author of Zodiac Killer: Just the Facts) called the team's claims as "bogus" and "hot garbage."

