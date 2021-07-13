Fans slam Hollywood's "obsession" with Ted Bundy as American Boogeyman trailer receives severe backlash online

Back in May 2021, it was announced that “Riverdale” star Chad Michael Murray will star as the notorious serial killer Ted Bundy in “American Boogeyman.” The film is written and directed by Daniel Farrands, known for his horror documentaries and 2018’s “The Amityville Murders”.

Previously, another movie on Ted Bundy named “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” was released on Netflix in 2019. The film starred heartthrob Zac Efron (of Baywatch fame) and was directed by Joe Berlinger.

Efron’s movie dealt with the trials of Ted Bundy through the perspective of his former long-term girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall. The movie focuses on Bundy acting as his own defense counsel and garnering the benefit of the doubt owing to his charm.

Meanwhile, the new movie by Danniel Farrands will see FBI agents Kathleen McChesney and Robert Ressler investigating and apprehending the infamous serial killer, Ted Bundy. “American Boogeyman” will also showcase the manhunt organized to catch Bundy.

Hollywood’s obsession with Ted Bundy: Two movies on the serial killer to release in August 2021

On 8 July, RLJE Films dropped the trailer of Amber Sealey’s “No Man of God”. The film is based on interview transcripts between FBI analyst Bill Hagmaier (played by Elijah Wood) and Ted Bundy (played by Luke Kirby). Hagmaier was the only person to whom Ted confessed all of his crimes before his death sentence, and the movie will showcase this aspect.

A mere two days later, the trailer for the “Gilmore Girls” star Chad Michael Murray’s “American Boogeyman” was dropped. The film will release on 16 August 2021, while “No Man of God” has 21 August 2021 as the release date.

How many Ted Bundy movies are there? Fans react to the American Boogeyman trailer

Upcoming films “American Boogeyman” and “No Man of God” marks the 12th and 13th portrayals of Ted Bundy in movies, respectively. Furthermore, there are also seven documentaries on Bundy. The trailers resulted in a lot of frustrated tweets regarding Hollywood’s reprisal of the serial killer.

Zac Efron... already played Ted Bundy and nailed that role.... no more please pic.twitter.com/hDDvD9Hh9a — JS (@jsexplosion) July 13, 2021

Bruh how many ted bundy movies are Hollywood trying to make ??😳 pic.twitter.com/MuX9ky9oYI — Nengeh Tardzer (@NTardzer) July 13, 2021

Society if we stopped making movies about Ted Bundy and literally every other serial killer, projecting this kind of evil supernatural idea onto them instead of just acknowledging them for the narcissistic psychopathic losers that they are pic.twitter.com/5Uy85DYaZQ — Maddison Brown (@maddbrown1) July 13, 2021

when i see yet another ted bundy movie is being made https://t.co/jnMi4s2bJd — Ashley (@ask_ashleyyy) July 13, 2021

They’ve made a million Ted Bundy movies & now releasing another one…WHY?!? — daejah (@Allhaildaejahhh) July 13, 2021

I think we have more than enough movies about Ted Bundy guys pic.twitter.com/DXyZTKpvXO — Eddie🤖🌈🌤️🎠 💙DISABLED PRIDE🤍 (@faeriemachine) July 13, 2021

You know what we need …another Ted Bundy movie?



Said absolutely… pic.twitter.com/nfJe9b6iT5 — teatime75 (@teatime75) July 13, 2021

Booooy the chokehold Ted Bundy has on Hollywood is TIGHT — Brooklynne. (@prettybyforce) July 13, 2021

Ted Bundy Ted Bundy

in real life in Hollywood

movies pic.twitter.com/EOfld7tksC — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) July 13, 2021

Enough Ted Bundy movies.



Make an Al Bundy movie. pic.twitter.com/BxWR2araY9 — Cyrus CLE 🐶 (@Cyrus_CLE) July 13, 2021

Farrands’ 2018 horror movie "The Amityville Murders" scored an abysmal 6% on Rotten Tomatoes. The fate of the new films on Ted Bundy remains to be seen after multiple prior interpretations, including eleven movies. However, the backlash over these films could urge future filmmakers not to pursue further projects on Theodore Robert Bundy.

Edited by Ashish Yadav