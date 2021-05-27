"Stop romanticizing a monster": Chad Michael Murray set to star as serial killer Ted Bundy, and fans are not happy

Popular 2000's heart-throb Chad Michael Murray is officially set to star as serial killer Ted Bundy in yet another film adaptation, and fans are far from thrilled.

The 39-year old "One Tree Hill" star will portray the role of notorious serial killer Ted Bundy in the upcoming film "American Boogeyman."

Chad Michael Murray will star as Ted Bundy in ‘American Boogeyman’, based on the untold story of the intrepid detective and rookie FBI profiler who pursued the serial killer.



Lin Shaye and Holland Roden co-star.



(https://t.co/xHfGnlJia4) pic.twitter.com/w6749cdDz5 — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) May 26, 2021

Helmed by Daniel Farrands, the film will also star Lin Shaye and Holland Rodden. American Boogeyman marks the second major film adaptation to be based on Ted Bundy, following Zac Efron's sinister turn as the charismatic deviant in 2019's "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile".

While Efron's film primarily focused on court proceedings from the perspective of Ted Bundy's partner Liz Kendal (played by Lily Collins), the Chad Michael Murray starrer will reportedly focus on the manhunt and the FBI team behind it.

While a certain section expressed joy over the return of Chad Michael Murray to the big screen, the majority of fans believed he deserved better. Many took to Twitter to slam the film fraternity for repeatedly glorifying the horrific acts of a nefarious serial killer.

Twitter reacts as Chad Michael Murray set to star in yet another film on Ted Bundy

One of the most notorious serial killers ever, Ted Bundy has been the subject of numerous documentaries and films over the past few years.

Be it the Zac Efron starter, or the Netflix series "Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes," Hollywood seems to have developed quite the fixation with the tale of a man described as a "sadistic sociopath" by biographer Ann Rule.

According to Bloody Disgusting, the plot for the upcoming Chad Michael Murray starrer is as follows:

“Set in a gritty and decadent 1970s America, American Boogeyman follows the elusive and charming killer and the manhunt that brought him to justice involving the detective and the FBI rookie who coined the phrase ‘serial killer’.”

With Hollywood churning out yet another adaptation based on Ted Bundy, scores of fans soon took over Twitter in a unanimous cry of protest.

Apart from expressing their grievances over the plot having run its course, several also alleged that by greenlighting yet another film, the makers were simply romanticizing Ted Bundy:

society if hollywood stops giving us ted bundy movies and romanticizing an actual fucking monster pic.twitter.com/1MBilG8uer — aster ✧･ﾟ: * (@kinjkihu) May 26, 2021

NO MORE TED BUNDY FILMS. I AM BEGGING. NO ONE NEEDS THIS MANY TED BUNDY FILMS. hollywood has really crossed the line into sensationalizing this fucking loser. rewarding him with a legacy for murdering 30 innocent women. shut the fuck up already. — bug girl (@buggirl) May 26, 2021

society has progressed past the need for more ted bundy films — jackie (@siakcis) May 26, 2021

H-how many movies about Ted Bundy do we need? https://t.co/h5RrXrsRze — Aaron West (@oeste) May 26, 2021

Why the FUCK is Hollywood making another film about Ted Bundy??????



Like, I love true crime but what the FUCK. pic.twitter.com/G89ujoRpol — Alex ⍟ | LotR era | following limit (@DisasterBi79) May 26, 2021

we don’t need another ted bundy movie — wik (@bwaywik) May 26, 2021

We’ve gotten really comfortable with these serial killer shows to the point of glorifying them me thinks — Elon Musty (@jennyagyei) May 26, 2021

Happy for him, but isn't this like the 5th film/show about this exact same story? Hollywood, wtf you scared of? Give new ideas a platform instead of recycling the same story 10x over. — Sophia (@sweetieandsun) May 26, 2021

not just a misogynist but like they shouldn't make movies about this ppl period — . (@mallnxoxol) May 26, 2021

Didn’t Zac Efron JUST portray this man???? Enough already 🙄 — Lil Caesars 🔥 (@ManDemSugarX) May 26, 2021

Literally begging Hollywood to stop making movies about this man who violated and brutalized multiple women. — 𝓂⁷: (@moonchiile) May 26, 2021

Give out a rest - this fetishization of serial killers is getting out of hand . — Tiina Ligema (@tiinaligema) May 26, 2021

Why? @ZacEfron should have been the last one. Zac, was still way more beautiful than Ted Bundy ever was, there is no way @ChadMMurray is going to one up it. Stop trying to romanticize serial killers. If you need a new movie line, hit me up, I have plenty of fresh, new, ideas. pic.twitter.com/fGMjP5VPbo — T (@dys_funktion101) May 26, 2021

This is sad because I loved CMM growing up but I hate how much Hollywood romanticizes Ted Bundy — Defund as in Abolish (@JKMcGUEE) May 26, 2021

With dissent mounting online, Hollywood's persistent interest in serial killers such as Ted Bundy continues to come under intense scrutiny. It now remains to be seen what fate awaits the upcoming Chad Michael Murray release.