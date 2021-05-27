"Stop romanticizing a monster": Chad Michael Murray set to star as serial killer Ted Bundy, and fans are not happy

Popular 2000's heart-throb Chad Michael Murray is officially set to star as serial killer Ted Bundy in yet another film adaptation, and fans are far from thrilled.
The 39-year old "One Tree Hill" star will portray the role of notorious serial killer Ted Bundy in the upcoming film "American Boogeyman."
Helmed by Daniel Farrands, the film will also star Lin Shaye and Holland Rodden. American Boogeyman marks the second major film adaptation to be based on Ted Bundy, following Zac Efron's sinister turn as the charismatic deviant in 2019's "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile".
While Efron's film primarily focused on court proceedings from the perspective of Ted Bundy's partner Liz Kendal (played by Lily Collins), the Chad Michael Murray starrer will reportedly focus on the manhunt and the FBI team behind it.
While a certain section expressed joy over the return of Chad Michael Murray to the big screen, the majority of fans believed he deserved better. Many took to Twitter to slam the film fraternity for repeatedly glorifying the horrific acts of a nefarious serial killer.
Twitter reacts as Chad Michael Murray set to star in yet another film on Ted Bundy
One of the most notorious serial killers ever, Ted Bundy has been the subject of numerous documentaries and films over the past few years.
Be it the Zac Efron starter, or the Netflix series "Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes," Hollywood seems to have developed quite the fixation with the tale of a man described as a "sadistic sociopath" by biographer Ann Rule.
According to Bloody Disgusting, the plot for the upcoming Chad Michael Murray starrer is as follows:
“Set in a gritty and decadent 1970s America, American Boogeyman follows the elusive and charming killer and the manhunt that brought him to justice involving the detective and the FBI rookie who coined the phrase ‘serial killer’.”
With Hollywood churning out yet another adaptation based on Ted Bundy, scores of fans soon took over Twitter in a unanimous cry of protest.
Apart from expressing their grievances over the plot having run its course, several also alleged that by greenlighting yet another film, the makers were simply romanticizing Ted Bundy:
With dissent mounting online, Hollywood's persistent interest in serial killers such as Ted Bundy continues to come under intense scrutiny. It now remains to be seen what fate awaits the upcoming Chad Michael Murray release.