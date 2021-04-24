"What's wrong with Zac Efron's face?": Actor's chiseled new jawline leaves Twitter scandalized

Fans believe Hollywood heartthrob Zac Efron is the latest star to go under the knife after his recent photo was circulated online.
The High School Musical star recently made an appearance via Facebook during Bill Nye's "Earth Day! The Musical" virtual event. The actor teamed up with other celebrities like Justin Bieber, Dixie and Charli D'Amelio, Steve Aoki, and others in a joint plea for climate change action.
However, what immediately grabbed the attention of fans across the globe was the 33-year-old's chiseled jawline, fuller lips, and conspicuous puffiness around his face in general.
While it is yet to be ascertained if the actor's new look is indeed the result of plastic surgery or botox, several Twitter users seem to have already jumped the gun in terms of their over-the-top reactions.
Zac Efron's new face shape triggers memes and concern online
Throughout his career, Zac Efron has consistently been ranked as one of the most good-looking men in Hollywood, a tag that is both a boon and a bane.
In 2013, he grabbed headlines after he revealed he had to have his "jaw wired shut" after breaking it in an accidental fall at home.
The actor's new look comes in the aftermath of his split from girlfriend Vanessa Valladares after dating for ten months. The pair first met when he was in Australia amid the COVID-19 crisis, and soon, romance blossomed between the two.
According to a report by People, further details were provided as to why they decided to split recently:
"Zac broke things off with Vanessa recently. It just didn't feel right to him anymore."
The source also added that Zac Efron would continue to stay in Australia, where he was most recently engaged in shooting Season 2 of his Netflix adventure series "Down to Earth."
However, his recent appearance overshadowed all other developments related to him, as it instantly got people around the globe talking.
On the one hand, it was memes galore with scores of Twitter users expressing shock over his new face shape:
On the other, most online users slammed those being critical of the California native's looks, as they highlighted his glittering array of accomplishments.
As fans remain conflicted over Zac Efron's new face shape, this recent trend has once again brought the standardized notions of what exactly constitutes conventional "good looks" under the scanner.