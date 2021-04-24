"What's wrong with Zac Efron's face?": Actor's chiseled new jawline leaves Twitter scandalized

Fans believe Hollywood heartthrob Zac Efron is the latest star to go under the knife after his recent photo was circulated online.

The High School Musical star recently made an appearance via Facebook during Bill Nye's "Earth Day! The Musical" virtual event. The actor teamed up with other celebrities like Justin Bieber, Dixie and Charli D'Amelio, Steve Aoki, and others in a joint plea for climate change action.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Zac Efron trending as people react to his face in new photo. pic.twitter.com/nfLLZ1ZI1I — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 23, 2021

However, what immediately grabbed the attention of fans across the globe was the 33-year-old's chiseled jawline, fuller lips, and conspicuous puffiness around his face in general.

While it is yet to be ascertained if the actor's new look is indeed the result of plastic surgery or botox, several Twitter users seem to have already jumped the gun in terms of their over-the-top reactions.

Zac Efron's new face shape triggers memes and concern online

Throughout his career, Zac Efron has consistently been ranked as one of the most good-looking men in Hollywood, a tag that is both a boon and a bane.

In 2013, he grabbed headlines after he revealed he had to have his "jaw wired shut" after breaking it in an accidental fall at home.

Y’all do remember that Zac Efron broke his jaw right? What happened to leading with kindness? Y’all forget so quickly. pic.twitter.com/UyeueovMfT — FRAZZLE | DROWNING IN WIP FRAZ™️ (@frazzledazzledd) April 23, 2021

The actor's new look comes in the aftermath of his split from girlfriend Vanessa Valladares after dating for ten months. The pair first met when he was in Australia amid the COVID-19 crisis, and soon, romance blossomed between the two.

According to a report by People, further details were provided as to why they decided to split recently:

"Zac broke things off with Vanessa recently. It just didn't feel right to him anymore."

The source also added that Zac Efron would continue to stay in Australia, where he was most recently engaged in shooting Season 2 of his Netflix adventure series "Down to Earth."

However, his recent appearance overshadowed all other developments related to him, as it instantly got people around the globe talking.

On the one hand, it was memes galore with scores of Twitter users expressing shock over his new face shape:

Holy shit I can’t believe Zac Efron is Handsome Squidward pic.twitter.com/Fil9ecRggl — SSG Maister (@Maister_SSB) April 23, 2021

Zac Efron / Zac Efron

High School / High School

Music 4 / Music 75 pic.twitter.com/Fh2g0ud9i0 — ale mohe®🤍 (@ale_mohe) April 24, 2021

bruh zac efron can play human shrek in the live acton adaption now pic.twitter.com/5o4LHIdVqA — sprucy (@sprucyguy) April 24, 2021

Zac efron was way toooo inspired by the weekends face shape pic.twitter.com/wNPYqoorqr — name_not_important (@weRlivingartt) April 23, 2021

When you order Zac Efron from Wish 😭 pic.twitter.com/fCADwdXLxd — Joe (@joesaunders) April 23, 2021

Rob Lowe and Zac Efron are now Zob Lefron pic.twitter.com/CQGHV8I6eK — Evil MoPac (@EvilMopacATX) April 23, 2021

Mexico's Zac Efron Lookalike looks more like Zac Efron than Zac Efron himself pic.twitter.com/gEW27N4kmd — Miguel Inclan (@TexasInclan) April 24, 2021

On the other, most online users slammed those being critical of the California native's looks, as they highlighted his glittering array of accomplishments.

while Zac Efron is out there spreading awareness for our planet earth,y’all are behind a screen bullying him for his appearance. follow zac’s example and go do something important with your lifes. thank you pic.twitter.com/j9khgunkYn — 𝐢𝐨𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚 🏹 (@zanessavibes) April 23, 2021

Some of y’all coming for Zac Efron with the faces God gave you? Interesting. — Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) April 23, 2021

society if everyone left zac efron alone and stopped shitting on his appearance bc he doesn’t look the same as he did 15 years ago pic.twitter.com/dHVNgZZ86M — jude (@jude_kamal) April 23, 2021

Internet WHAT DID WE LEARN about making fun of peoples appearances? We had Chadwick, Jesse Jackson, and now ya'll comin for Zac Efron!? Leave that man alone! You dont know what people are going thru. Especially folks that live under a microscope. JUST BE NICE TO PEOPLE U WEIRDOS! pic.twitter.com/VxR453nBP1 — Flowers.in.thevoid (@thevoid_isblack) April 23, 2021

y’all are way too quick to give your unnecessary opinions of disdain towards others appearances. zac efron could be battling something serious and y’all are crying about fillers — black women stan acc (@wavyemma) April 23, 2021

Me coming for the people dragging my sweet prince Zac Efron. pic.twitter.com/BjgZtx4ysv — Victoria Lynn 🌻 (@Itstorilynnn) April 24, 2021

treat people with kindness. stop bullying Zac Efron #weloveyouzacefron pic.twitter.com/U4OqRV2zyS — 𝐢𝐨𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚 🏹 (@zanessavibes) April 23, 2021

everyone making fun of Zac Efron’s face... you think you are the comic relief in the movie but you are actually the villain. — Jackson Rickun (@JacksonRickun) April 23, 2021

Zac Efron has done more for this planet than y’all have your entire lives 🌏🌲 pic.twitter.com/ESEyVJHs2S — Team_ZacEfron (@Team_ZacEfron) April 23, 2021

For the trolls who are dissing Zac Efron over his “new face”: pic.twitter.com/EfAr3CTf0B — ☢️G🐢egory☢️Van 🥷oan☢️ (@gradioactive4) April 23, 2021

we love u zac efron pic.twitter.com/KiJDkN9uvw — 𝚝𝚘𝚗𝚒 ☾︎ (@lolt0ni) April 24, 2021

As fans remain conflicted over Zac Efron's new face shape, this recent trend has once again brought the standardized notions of what exactly constitutes conventional "good looks" under the scanner.