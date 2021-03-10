Fans want Zac Efron to be the MCU's Wolverine, instead of Adam Warlock 

Following swirling fan reactions online, "High School Musical" star Zac Efron is looking like the current favorite to wield the adamantium claws after Hugh Jackman, as Logan a.k.a The Wolverine.

The buzz around Efron's potential casting as Wolverine seems to have stemmed from a recent rumor which hinted at the 33-year old actor reportedly being cast as Adam Warlock in Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3.

EXCLUSIVE: Adam Warlock casting is currently underway for #GuardiansoftheGalaxy3: https://t.co/OJhvBsas6F — The Illuminerdi (@The_Illuminerdi) March 9, 2021

However, the possibility of Zac Efron potentially portraying the cosmic superhero was soon nipped in the bud by Guardians of The Galaxy director James Gunn, who dismissed these rumors with a single tweet.

Labeling it "nonsense," he stated there is no casting underway for a "Zac Efron type" character for Guardians of The Galaxy Volume 3 at the moment.

There is no casting underway for Vol. 3. And in what world would I only cast a “Caucasian” if the character has gold skin? And if I wanted a Zac Efron type wouldn’t I go to Zac Efron? Where do you get this nonsense? https://t.co/dxZJUMvtVs — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 10, 2021

Despite Gunn's confirmation, entertainment website The Illuminerdi remained adamant as they claimed that they simply had no reason not to trust their source.

We respect him as a filmmaker, and if he says this isn't accurate, we believe him. But our information can be corroborated. — The Illuminerdi (@The_Illuminerdi) March 10, 2021

The Adam Warlock x Zac Efron debate ended up putting the actor in the spotlight, with a majority of fans taking to Twitter to opine that he would be a better fit as The MCU's Wolverine instead.

Keeping in mind the upcoming X-Men reboot (The Mutants) in the works, a whole new debate ensued online, as fans weighed in on the possibility of Zac Efron stepping into the shoes of Weapon X.

Is Zac Efron the next Wolverine ? Twitter reacts to the news

Till date, only one actor has played the role of Logan aka Wolverine on the silver screen, that being the formidable Hugh Jackman.

The Golden-Globe Award-winning actor achieved worldwide fame with his iconic role as Wolverine, over the span of a record 17 years.

Jackman's character arc came full circle with James Mangold's 2017 swansong "Logan," which received rave reviews across the globe.

Since then, it has been heavily reported that Marvel is looking to recast Wolverine, with a slew of names such as Tom Hardy, Jared Padalecki, Taron Egerton and more often cropping up from time to time.

However, one name which has started to gain a lot of traction online is Zac Efron.

The "Baywatch" star, who was last seen as Ted Bundy in 2019's "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," has left fans impressed of late with his rugged, bearded avatar in his recent travel show "Down To Earth."

Several believe he bears a striking resemblance to Logan, as they took to Twitter to demand Zac Efron's casting as the MCU's Wolverine.

How would y’all feel about Zac Efron as The Wolverine?



Personally I think he could pull it off, but just like Pattinson & Twilight, people need to realize HSM was 10 years ago, and he’s a great actor. Hell, Hugh Jackman was a Broadway singer lol pic.twitter.com/IdNvNfWcHM — Louis Cypher (@DTTH1RT3EN) March 8, 2021

I ain’t gon lie zac efron might be It for wolverine 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/m52QI4bWSA — The World Dreamer 🇯🇲 (@24KTV96) March 8, 2021

hugh jackman’s and zac efron’s wolverine’s when they meet in multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/tAH6I1R8ZJ — daisy ⨂ (@TEENAGEWEBHEADD) March 7, 2021

Zac Efron is trending for Johnny Storm or Adam Warlock.



I’d love to see him was wolverine in the MCU. He’s 5’8” and looks like Logan, do it Feige. pic.twitter.com/DwlA03Kaph — Jamie M. (@ADecentBloke) March 10, 2021

rare gif of zac efron's wolverine alongside other mutants in their attempt to save jean grey: pic.twitter.com/8jj4GLSq52 — CA〄 | semi-ia📚 (@fanboyca) March 7, 2021

Rumors are floating around about a "Zac Efron" type being cast as Adam Warlock so people are saying to just cast him.



Naaaah. Save Zac Efron for MCU Wolverine. — Tori LaC (@ToriLaC) March 10, 2021

Zac Efron for MCU’s Wolverine! — TRAVIS (@travispipes3) March 10, 2021

I'll have no part of Zac Efron in the #MCU rumors unless he's Wolverine.



Yeah. I said it.

Efron as Wolverine. — . (@AStayAtHomeRad) March 10, 2021

johnny storm, wolverine and now adam warlock, the mcu is over, from now on is the zecu “zac efron cinematic universe” https://t.co/5JvKnKZflO — shia || scott summers bf (real)♡ (@mlmsummers) March 10, 2021

This. Efron is perfect for Wolverine. — Ryan Herda (@ryanhherda) March 10, 2021

If wolverine comes back to the MCU there is no other actor that should take on that role than Zac Efron — TY (@TylerWhearty) March 9, 2021

.@ZacEfron should be Wolverine. I said what I said. — Bottlerocket (@bottlerocket) March 8, 2021

As fan demand continues to steadily increase, it remains to be seen if Marvel President Kevin Feige does indeed decide to humor fans, by bringing Zac Efron onboard as the MCU's new Wolverine.