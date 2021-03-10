Fans want Zac Efron to be the MCU's Wolverine, instead of Adam Warlock 

Following swirling fan reactions online, "High School Musical" star Zac Efron is looking like the current favorite to wield the adamantium claws after Hugh Jackman, as Logan a.k.a The Wolverine.
The buzz around Efron's potential casting as Wolverine seems to have stemmed from a recent rumor which hinted at the 33-year old actor reportedly being cast as Adam Warlock in Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3.
However, the possibility of Zac Efron potentially portraying the cosmic superhero was soon nipped in the bud by Guardians of The Galaxy director James Gunn, who dismissed these rumors with a single tweet.
Labeling it "nonsense," he stated there is no casting underway for a "Zac Efron type" character for Guardians of The Galaxy Volume 3 at the moment.
Despite Gunn's confirmation, entertainment website The Illuminerdi remained adamant as they claimed that they simply had no reason not to trust their source.
The Adam Warlock x Zac Efron debate ended up putting the actor in the spotlight, with a majority of fans taking to Twitter to opine that he would be a better fit as The MCU's Wolverine instead.
Keeping in mind the upcoming X-Men reboot (The Mutants) in the works, a whole new debate ensued online, as fans weighed in on the possibility of Zac Efron stepping into the shoes of Weapon X.
Is Zac Efron the next Wolverine ? Twitter reacts to the news
Till date, only one actor has played the role of Logan aka Wolverine on the silver screen, that being the formidable Hugh Jackman.
The Golden-Globe Award-winning actor achieved worldwide fame with his iconic role as Wolverine, over the span of a record 17 years.
Jackman's character arc came full circle with James Mangold's 2017 swansong "Logan," which received rave reviews across the globe.
Since then, it has been heavily reported that Marvel is looking to recast Wolverine, with a slew of names such as Tom Hardy, Jared Padalecki, Taron Egerton and more often cropping up from time to time.
However, one name which has started to gain a lot of traction online is Zac Efron.
The "Baywatch" star, who was last seen as Ted Bundy in 2019's "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," has left fans impressed of late with his rugged, bearded avatar in his recent travel show "Down To Earth."
Several believe he bears a striking resemblance to Logan, as they took to Twitter to demand Zac Efron's casting as the MCU's Wolverine.
As fan demand continues to steadily increase, it remains to be seen if Marvel President Kevin Feige does indeed decide to humor fans, by bringing Zac Efron onboard as the MCU's new Wolverine.