Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 is Marvel-themed all over. Unlike Marvel events in the past, this crossover isn't based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rather, Fortnite Season 4 is based on the Marvel comics universe as a whole.

With the whole comics universe, any characters can be brought into Fortnite, and that includes the X-Men. So far there are already a few X-Men characters like Storm, Wolverine, and Mystique. However, there is still plenty of room for more X-Men characters to be added, whether that be through events or character skins.

Top 5 X-Men characters we want to see in Fortnite Season 4

#5 - Phoenix

(Image Credit: What Culture)

There are few characters as powerful in the X-Men as Jean Grey, or more specifically, Phoenix. The effects that could be used for her character would look amazing on a custom skin, and a transformation emote would simply add to the whole piece.

Like any of the X-Men on the list, she wouldn't need to specifically join Fortnite Season 4 in the form of a skin. Additional powers or points of interest would be useful ways to add even more of the Marvel universe to Fortnite.

Advertisement

#4 - Gambit

(Image Credit: Marvel)

Gambit is a unique part of the X-Men that a lot of the fan base loves. It's hard to ignore how cool his staff and throwing cards really are. Gambit uses kinetic energy and tethers it to other items almost like explosives or projectiles. His items of choice are usually playing cards that he throws at his enemies.

Gambit's armor would also look fantastic as a new X-Men skin, especially for Fortnite. The purple chest armor mixed with his signature trench coat would be an easy sell in the Item Shop.

#3 - Cyclops

(Image Credit: Bounding Into Comics)

Fortnite can't have the X-Men without one of their greatest leaders. Scott Summers, otherwise known as Cyclops, was the best field leader for the X-Men and was only behind Professor X in ranking.

His signature visor controls the lasers that continually shoot from his eyes, and he harnesses the energy himself. A Cyclops skin might not be as exciting as the others, but a Cyclops-based ability or weapon would be a lot of fun to use in Fortnite.

#2 - Magneto

(Image Credit: Marvel)

The X-Men are synonymous with one of their greatest villains, Magneto. He is the Joker to their Batman and the X-Men universe wouldn't be the same without him. It would be nice to see more villains added to Fortnite Season 4, and Magneto fits the bill.

Out of anyone on this list, Magneto would likely have some of the best looking cosmetics. If Epic Games decided to add his powers as a mythic weapon, then we might even be able to use his magnetism and grab loot from afar, rip steel walls down, or any mechanic along those lines.

#1 - Nightcrawler

(Image Credit: Marvel)

Nightcrawler is the son of Mystique, who is already in Fortnite Season 4. Not only would the two of them complement each other very well, but Nightcrawler would make for a great character model and some crazy looking skins.

If they decided to add an ability based on Nightcrawler, he may have one of the most interesting of the Season 4 bunch. In this case, we'd be able to see what something like teleportation would look like in Fortnite.