×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Zac Efron pledges to dye hair Rapinoe's purple as USA make more WWC history

Omnisport
NEWS
News
33   //    29 Jun 2019, 03:50 IST
Megan Rapinoe
USA star Megan Rapinoe

Zac Efron joked he will dye his hair purple in honour of Megan Rapinoe after the United States star fired the Women's World Cup holders into the semi-finals.

The USA have won their last 10 matches at the Women's World Cup, equalling a tournament record, after downing hosts France 2-1 in Paris.

Rapinoe has been one of the standout players of the tournament despite an ongoing row with US president Donald Trump, scoring two penalties against Spain in the last 16 to send the three-time winners into the last eight.

And the 33-year-old was at it again on Friday, opening the scoring against France with a free-kick before doubling the lead with a well-taken finish, rendering Wendie Renard's late header a mere consolation.

Hollywood actor Efron, best known for the High School Musical films, was particularly enthused by Rapinoe's performance.

"I'm dying my hair purple," Efron wrote on Twitter to his 16 million followers. "Let’s go!!"

The USA will face England in the first semi-final on Tuesday after Phil Neville's side cruised past Norway 3-0.

Advertisement
USA, Thailand break Women's World Cup records
RELATED STORY
Thirteen crazy stats from the United States' rout of Thailand
RELATED STORY
When Jürgen Klinsmann Played For An Amateur Team Under A Fake Name
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most intense individual rivalries in the history of professional sports
RELATED STORY
Formidable USA, underdogs China and perfect hosts – the Women's World Cup last-16 stats
RELATED STORY
Adidas plans bonus for Women's World Cup winners equal to male counterparts
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Greenville, South Carolina is a great city for all sports fans to visit
RELATED STORY
FIFA Women's World Cup : Alex Morgan and USA train ahead of Spain last 16 clash
RELATED STORY
FIFA Women's World Cup: USA, Netherlands win to top groups; Cameroon qualify, but Chile endure heartbreaking exit
RELATED STORY
Where to watch the Champions League Final in USA, India, UK - Football on TV
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Copa America 2019
PEN BRA PAR
4 - 3
 Brazil vs Paraguay
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Tomorrow BEN GUI 01:30 AM Benin vs Guinea-Bissau
Tomorrow BUR GUI 09:30 PM Burundi vs Guinea
Tomorrow MAD NIG 09:30 PM Madagascar vs Nigeria
01 Jul ZIM CON 12:30 AM Zimbabwe vs Congo DR
01 Jul UGA EGY 12:30 AM Uganda vs Egypt
01 Jul NAM COT 09:30 PM Namibia vs Côte d'Ivoire
01 Jul SOU MOR 09:30 PM South Africa vs Morocco
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us