Zac Efron pledges to dye hair Rapinoe's purple as USA make more WWC history

29 Jun 2019

USA star Megan Rapinoe

Zac Efron joked he will dye his hair purple in honour of Megan Rapinoe after the United States star fired the Women's World Cup holders into the semi-finals.

The USA have won their last 10 matches at the Women's World Cup, equalling a tournament record, after downing hosts France 2-1 in Paris.

Rapinoe has been one of the standout players of the tournament despite an ongoing row with US president Donald Trump, scoring two penalties against Spain in the last 16 to send the three-time winners into the last eight.

And the 33-year-old was at it again on Friday, opening the scoring against France with a free-kick before doubling the lead with a well-taken finish, rendering Wendie Renard's late header a mere consolation.

Hollywood actor Efron, best known for the High School Musical films, was particularly enthused by Rapinoe's performance.

"I'm dying my hair purple," Efron wrote on Twitter to his 16 million followers. "Let’s go!!"

The USA will face England in the first semi-final on Tuesday after Phil Neville's side cruised past Norway 3-0.