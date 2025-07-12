"I didn’t realise how good he is" - Levi Colwill left impressed by Chelsea star ahead of FIFA Club World Cup final

Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill has heaped praise on summer signing Joao Pedro, claiming the latter is an amazing player. His comments arrived ahead of the Blues' clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the FIFA Club World Cup final (July 13).

Enzo Maresca and Co. signed Joao Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion for a reported transfer fee of £55 million. The Brazilian penned an eight-year deal on July 2, despite facing stiff competition from Liam Delap and Nicolas Jackson for the No. 9 role.

However, Pedro made an instant impact on his first start for Chelsea during their 2-0 win over Fluminense in the Club World Cup semi-final. The 23-year-old scored a brilliant brace with two excellent strikes from distance, ensuring his side progressed to the final.

Ahead of the PSG clash, Colwill told Hayters TV (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“I think he’s an amazing player. I watched him at Brighton and I’ve known him since he was at Watford when everyone was talking about him. To see him here shows how amazing he is. I didn’t realise how good he is until you train with him and see him on the pitch. Top, top player.”

Pedro will aim to continue his momentum in the final against PSG. He has proven his credentials at Brighton over the past two seasons, recording 30 goals and 10 assists in 70 appearances across all competitions.

"We are not Inter Milan and Real Madrid" - Chelsea star Levi Colwill makes bold claim ahead of PSG clash

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill recently insisted that his side remain confident of securing a positive result against PSG in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup final. He also doesn't believe that the Ligue 1 side are the favorites to win, despite their dominance this season.

Colwill told reporters (via Tribal Football):

"They’re an amazing team but we are not Inter Milan and Real Madrid. We’re going to bring something different. We’re different players and we’re confident in ourselves that, hopefully, we’ll try and win the game. I think most people around the world will expect PSG to win but we don’t think that in our camp."

He added:

“I remember the first time in this tournament when I’d done media and I said to everyone we’re winners and we’ve made it this far. So it shows I’m not lying. The players have got a really top mentality and we’re excited to going in to this final."

“When you play for Chelsea, you’re not scared to play against anyone and that’s how we all feel. If everyone thinks we’re going to lose, we’ve got nothing to lose then. We’ve got to go out there and play our football and be confident and hopefully try and surprise everyone.”

PSG have been exceptional this season, winning three trophies, including the UEFA Champions League. They defeated Inter Milan 5-0 in the final to lift the prestigious trophy and recently dismantled Real Madrid 4-0 in the Club World Cup semi-finals.

