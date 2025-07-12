Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr consider including Aymeric Laporte in deal to sign 26-year-old ex-Chelsea forward: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are interested in signing former Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, as reported by journalist Rudy Galetti on X. The Knights of Najd are reportedly deciding on their next steps and are even considering including Aymeric Laporte in the deal to acquire Pulisic from AC Milan.

Al-Nassr are allegedly keen on bolstering their attack this summer. Jhon Duran recently joined Fenerbahce on a season-long loan, while Angelo Gabriel and Wesley are expected to be sold by incoming manager Jorge Jesus.

While Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. were linked with a move for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently shut down these claims as well. AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic appears to be next on Al-Nassr's shortlist, as Galetti tweeted:

EXCL | Al Nassr have identified Christian Pulisic as a potential target to strengthen their attack. The 🇸🇦 club is internally assessing next steps, including the idea of involving Aymeric Laporte in possible talks with AC Milan."

Christian Pulisic represented Chelsea between 2019 and 2023. Despite winning three trophies, including the UEFA Champions League, the 26-year-old struggled for form, recording 26 goals and 21 assists in 145 appearances across competitions.

Fortunately, since leaving Chelsea for AC Milan in the summer of 2023, Pulisic has returned to form. The USMNT international has fared better, scoring 32 goals and registering 23 assists in 100 appearances across all competitions, helping the club win the Supercoppa Italiana this season.

Pulisic's versatility and explosiveness up front could strengthen Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr next season. However, he is contracted with AC Milan until 2027, with the Serie A giants having shown no signs of wanting to sell the former Chelsea star.

However, Al-Nassr centre-back Aymeric Laporte reportedly wants a return to Europe this summer. His inclusion in the deal could potentially lead to a breakthrough in the coming weeks.

"I see no reason not to" - When Dwight Yorke urged Chelsea to sign Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

Former Manchester United star Dwight Yorke recently urged Chelsea to sign Cristiano Ronaldo on a short-term transfer ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup. He believed that Ronaldo was better than their options up front at the time.

In May 2025, Yorke said (via GOAL):

“Yeah, why would you not? He can still do it. With his ambition and ability, if Chelsea are playing the way that they can and creating for him, he's still an incredible forward. I see no reason not to. He's better than what Chelsea have currently got up front there. I can tell you that they're not the greatest team in that number nine position. So I could see why he's linked to that move. I don't see any reason why you wouldn't take a punt on it but it’s just a no-brainer.”

Cristiano Ronaldo had a fantastic season for Al-Nassr, garnering 35 goals and four assists in 41 appearances across all competitions. The 40-year-old was linked with a transfer to several clubs for the Club World Cup in June. However, he opted to sign a new deal with Al-Nassr to rest over the summer, keeping him at the club until 2027.

Meanwhile, the Blues opted to sign Liam Delap and Joao Pedro to bolster their attack. They have progressed to the Club World Cup final, where they will face PSG on Sunday, July 13.

