"Already know who I'll put up front and there won’t be a spot left” - Lamine Yamal makes Ronaldinho, Messi decision as he picks all-time Barcelona XI

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal has named his all-time Barca XI, including players like Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho. The 17-year-old has already established himself as one of the best players in world football at a very early age.

The Spain international has been likened to club legend Lionel Messi due to similarities in style of play. Just like the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, he is left-footed and is a wonderfully elegant footballer with exceptional technique.

Yamal's has become Barcelona's poster boy and is touted to become a superstar for the club in the years to come. The teenage prodigy has named his best Barca XI of all time.

Yamal named Victor Valdes between the sticks and chose a backline of Gerard Pique, Carles Puyol and Javier Mascherano. The winger named a midfield quartet of Ronaldinho, Xavi, Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta.

Up front, the two-time LaLiga winner opted for the feared trio of MSN i.e. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar. Here is Yamal's all-time Barca XI, as per Barcelona's X handle:

While speaking about his all-time XI, Yamal said, as quoted by Barca Blaugranes:

“I would put Ronaldinho in midfield. Because I already know who I will put up front and there won’t be a spot left. And I would put him as a No. 10.”

Barca have seen so many world-class players donning the pitch for them over the years. Choosing their all-time best XI is quite a difficult task but Yamal has certainly picked a solid one.

Lionel Messi's camp claim Barcelona are yet to contact him over Camp Nou reopening ceremony: Reports

Lionel Messi's camp has reportedly revealed that the 38-year-old is yet to be approached by Barcelona for the reopening ceremony of the new Camp Nou. As reported by RAC1 via Barca Universal, the Argentine maestro's entourage have insisted that the Catalan giants are yet to approach him.

Barcelona reportedly wanted to honour the greatest player in the club's history at the official inauguration of the revamped Camp Nou stadium. They planned a tribute to the Argentine superstar who spent 21 years at the club.

The Blaugrana also reportedly wanted to offer the fans closure who never got to bid their favorite player a goodbye. The fan favourite had to leave the club in 2021 due to their financial struggles and joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Messi made 778 appearances for the Spanish giants scoring 672 goals and producing 303 assists. He is the most decorated footballer of all time with 46 trophies won across his career, including 34 for the Catalan giants.

