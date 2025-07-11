Lionel Messi's camp confirm Barcelona are yet to contact him over Camp Nou reopening ceremony: Reports

Lionel Messi's camp has reportedly claimed that the Argentine maestro is yet to be approached by Barcelona for the reopening ceremony of the new Camp Nou. As reported by RAC1 via Barca Universal, Messi's entourage have denied any contact from the Blaugrana regarding the ceremony.

Ad

Reports claimed that Barcelona wanted to honour the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner during the official inauguration of the revamped Camp Nou stadium. The stadium is currently under renovation and a new roof is set to be installed.

The Catalan giants reportedly wanted to give Lionel Messi a tribute for what he has done for the club. He spent 21 years at the Catalan club and had to leave in 2021 because of the club's financial struggles.

Ad

Trending

It was an emotional moment for both Messi and the fans when he left Barca on a free transfer and joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Blaugrana reportedly wanted to offer the fans closure who never got to bid their favorite player a goodbye.

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest footballer of all time and created history during his long stint at Barcelona. He made a total of 778 appearances for the Spanish giants scoring 672 goals and producing 303 assists.

Ad

The Argentine superstar is the most decorated footballer of all time with 46 trophies won across his career out of which 34 were for Barca. He is also the recipient of a record eight Ballon d'Ors and numerous other individual accolades.

Barcelona set their sights on Serie A winger: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly identified Atalanta attacker Ademola Lookman as a target for the summer. As claimed by Spanish outlet SPORT, Hansi Flick's side have set their sights on Lookman after missing out on priority target Nico Williams.

Ad

Lookman has been exceptional for Atalanta since joining the Bergamo-based club in 2022. The versatile attacker, who can play on either flank as well as a striker, has been quite clinical for La Dea.

The former Everton star has scored 52 goals and provided 25 assists in 118 games for Atalanta to date. He had a truly impressive last season scoring 20 goals in 40 games while turning provider on seven occasions.

Barcelona reportedly believe that Lookman can be attainable this summer with his current deal expiring in 2027. He is reportedly valued at less than €50 million this summer with Atalanta reportedly open to selling their key attacker.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More