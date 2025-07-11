Lionel Messi's camp confirm Barcelona are yet to contact him over Camp Nou reopening ceremony: Reports

Lionel Messi's camp has reportedly claimed that the Argentine maestro is yet to be approached by Barcelona for the reopening ceremony of the new Camp Nou. As reported by RAC1 via Barca Universal, Messi's entourage have denied any contact from the Blaugrana regarding the ceremony.
Reports claimed that Barcelona wanted to honour the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner during the official inauguration of the revamped Camp Nou stadium. The stadium is currently under renovation and a new roof is set to be installed.
The Catalan giants reportedly wanted to give Lionel Messi a tribute for what he has done for the club. He spent 21 years at the Catalan club and had to leave in 2021 because of the club's financial struggles.
It was an emotional moment for both Messi and the fans when he left Barca on a free transfer and joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Blaugrana reportedly wanted to offer the fans closure who never got to bid their favorite player a goodbye.
Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest footballer of all time and created history during his long stint at Barcelona. He made a total of 778 appearances for the Spanish giants scoring 672 goals and producing 303 assists.
The Argentine superstar is the most decorated footballer of all time with 46 trophies won across his career out of which 34 were for Barca. He is also the recipient of a record eight Ballon d'Ors and numerous other individual accolades.
Barcelona set their sights on Serie A winger: Reports
Barcelona have reportedly identified Atalanta attacker Ademola Lookman as a target for the summer. As claimed by Spanish outlet SPORT, Hansi Flick's side have set their sights on Lookman after missing out on priority target Nico Williams.
Lookman has been exceptional for Atalanta since joining the Bergamo-based club in 2022. The versatile attacker, who can play on either flank as well as a striker, has been quite clinical for La Dea.
The former Everton star has scored 52 goals and provided 25 assists in 118 games for Atalanta to date. He had a truly impressive last season scoring 20 goals in 40 games while turning provider on seven occasions.
Barcelona reportedly believe that Lookman can be attainable this summer with his current deal expiring in 2027. He is reportedly valued at less than €50 million this summer with Atalanta reportedly open to selling their key attacker.