Barcelona explore move to sign 27-year-old Serie A forward after missing out on Nico Williams: Reports

Barcelona remain interested in signing a decent winger this summer despite failing to land their long-term target, Nico Williams. According to a report by Diario AS (via ESPN), Blaugrana are exploring a move for Atalanta's versatile forward Ademola Lookman.

The Nigerian international's contract at Atalanta is set to run till 30th June 2027, which is the expiration period. However, the aforementioned source reported that Atalanta could be willing to sell Lookman for less than €50 million this summer.

Lookman has proven to be a key player in attack for Atalanta in Serie A and other competitions over the last few seasons. As an attacker, the Nigerian is quick, tricky with the ball, and clinical in front of goal.

The 27-year-old can feature on both flanks in attack and play the supporting striker position as well. Thus, his versatility could be key for Barcelona when there's an injury problem in attack or during squad rotations.

Meanwhile, if Lookman joins Barcelona, he's expected to go into the left wing and compete with Raphinha for a place in the starting XI. The competition between the pair could enhance Blaugrana's attacking productivity and improve the depth of the left wing.

In 118 appearances for Atalanta, Lookman has contributed 52 goals and 25 assists across all competitions.

"While I train to achieve my football dreams, I’m also committed to continuing my education" - Barcelona's Lamine Yamal

Athletic Club v FC Barcelona - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Lamine Yamal has revealed that even though he trains to achieve his football dreams, he's also committed to continuing his educational career. While highlighting the importance of training, Yamal claimed that a footballer's career has a time limit.

Speaking at a recent interview, the Spaniard was asked about how he balances his footballing career with education. He said (via Barca Universal on X):

"Training is crucial because a player's career is short. You can push yourself to reach whatever level you want, but at the end of the day, it has a time limit. At the same time, studying is also very important. So while I train to achieve my football dreams, I’m also committed to continuing my education."

Yamal has quickly established himself as one of the best players in the world. Known for his ability to decide games, the teenage sensation has been a joy to watch. Last season, Yamal contributed 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 appearances for Barcelona.

