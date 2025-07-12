Manchester United star ruled out of pre-season with injury, Ruben Amorim considers buying replacement: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly suffered a blow ahead of their pre-season tour of the United States. Andre Onana has picked up an injury and will be out of the upcoming matches.
As per a report in the Telegraph, Onana is set to be on the sidelines for six to eight weeks after suffering a hamstring injury on his return to Carrington. The Red Devils were back in pre-season this week, and the goalkeeper is now set to miss the next few games.
They face Leeds United in Sweden next week before flying to the United States. Ruben Amorim's men then face West Ham United, Bournemouth, and Everton, before flying back to face Fiorentina at Old Trafford just days before their season kicks off.
Onana is now in a battle with time to get fit for the Premier League season opener. Manchester United face Arsenal in the opening game of the season on August 17 at Old Trafford, with clashes against Fulham and Burnley to follow in the same month.
Amorim could be forced to start the campaign with Altay Bayindir, but they have already held talks to sign a goalkeeper this summer. Telegraph add that Manchester United and Aston Villa are wide apart in their valuation of Emiliano Martinez, and the Red Devils will need to increase their offer to sign the FIFA World Cup winner.
Lille’s Lucas Chevalier and Parma’s Zion Suzuki were scouted by the Red Devils last season, but they have not made an offer for either of them yet. Joan Garcia was also a target, but the Espanyol star has moved across the city to join Barcelona.
Manchester United told to replace Andre Onana with Leicester City star by Paul Parker
Paul Parker spoke to SpilXperten earlier this year and claimed that Manchester United should look to replace Andre Onana this summer. He named Mads Hermansen, who got relegated from the Premier League with Leicester City, as the ideal replacement and said:
"In an ideal world, Man United should buy a new goalkeeper to replace Onana. He’s just not good enough, and I don’t think he even looks like a goalkeeper at all. Right now, I think Bayindir should get a chance, but in the long run, the club should go for Mads Hermansen."
"I think he has it all. He’s a fantastic shot-stopper, he’s good with his feet, and he has a strong attitude. As a center-back, I would be scared to have him behind me, but in a good way, because he has such a strong aura."
Manchester United finished 15th in the Premier League last season, while conceding 54 goals in the competition.