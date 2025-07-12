Manchester United star ruled out of pre-season with injury, Ruben Amorim considers buying replacement: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly suffered a blow ahead of their pre-season tour of the United States. Andre Onana has picked up an injury and will be out of the upcoming matches.

Ad

As per a report in the Telegraph, Onana is set to be on the sidelines for six to eight weeks after suffering a hamstring injury on his return to Carrington. The Red Devils were back in pre-season this week, and the goalkeeper is now set to miss the next few games.

They face Leeds United in Sweden next week before flying to the United States. Ruben Amorim's men then face West Ham United, Bournemouth, and Everton, before flying back to face Fiorentina at Old Trafford just days before their season kicks off.

Ad

Trending

Onana is now in a battle with time to get fit for the Premier League season opener. Manchester United face Arsenal in the opening game of the season on August 17 at Old Trafford, with clashes against Fulham and Burnley to follow in the same month.

Amorim could be forced to start the campaign with Altay Bayindir, but they have already held talks to sign a goalkeeper this summer. Telegraph add that Manchester United and Aston Villa are wide apart in their valuation of Emiliano Martinez, and the Red Devils will need to increase their offer to sign the FIFA World Cup winner.

Ad

Lille’s Lucas Chevalier and Parma’s Zion Suzuki were scouted by the Red Devils last season, but they have not made an offer for either of them yet. Joan Garcia was also a target, but the Espanyol star has moved across the city to join Barcelona.

Manchester United told to replace Andre Onana with Leicester City star by Paul Parker

Paul Parker spoke to SpilXperten earlier this year and claimed that Manchester United should look to replace Andre Onana this summer. He named Mads Hermansen, who got relegated from the Premier League with Leicester City, as the ideal replacement and said:

Ad

"In an ideal world, Man United should buy a new goalkeeper to replace Onana. He’s just not good enough, and I don’t think he even looks like a goalkeeper at all. Right now, I think Bayindir should get a chance, but in the long run, the club should go for Mads Hermansen."

Ad

"I think he has it all. He’s a fantastic shot-stopper, he’s good with his feet, and he has a strong attitude. As a center-back, I would be scared to have him behind me, but in a good way, because he has such a strong aura."

Manchester United finished 15th in the Premier League last season, while conceding 54 goals in the competition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More