Italy Women vs Spain Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 11th 2025

Italy Women will take on Spain Women at Wankdorf Stadium in their final group stage match of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 on Friday. La Roja have booked their place in the knockout stage, while Le Azzurre need a point to secure a second-place finish in Group B.

Le Azzurre got their campaign underway with a 1-0 win over Belgium and were held to a 1-1 draw by Portugal last week. Cristiana Girelli gave them the lead in the 70th minute, and Diana Gomes pulled Portugal level in the 89th minute.

La Roja have enjoyed a 100% record in the competition thus far, scoring 11 goals in two games. They overcame Portugal 5-0 in their campaign opener and defeated Belgium 6-2 earlier this week. They have been eliminated from the quarterfinals in the last three editions of the competition and will look to improve upon that record.

Italy Women vs Spain Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 20 times in all competitions. Le Azzurre have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 12 wins. La Roja have three wins to their name, and five games have ended in draws.

They last met in a friendly in October and played out a 1-1 draw.

Italy are unbeaten in their last five games, recording three wins. They have kept three clean sheets in that period and have conceded one goal apiece in the other two games.

Spain are on a seven-game winning streak in all competitions. They have scored at least four goals in five games in that period.

La Roja have scored 11 goals in two games in the Euros thus far, five more than any other side.

Italy Women vs Spain Women Prediction

Le Azzurre have scored one goal apiece in two games in the competition thus far and will look to continue their goalscoring form here. They have won just one of their last seven games in this fixture, failing to score in four.

La Roja head into the match on a seven-game winning streak in all competitions and are strong favorites. They have failed to score in just one of their last seven meetings against Italy.

Considering Spain's current goalscoring form, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Italy Women 1-3 Spain Women

Italy Women vs Spain Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Spain Women to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

