Sweden Women vs Germany Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12th 2025

Sweden Women will conclude their UEFA Women's Euro 2025 group stage campaign against Germany Women at Letzigrund on Saturday. The two teams have won their two games thus far, and the winner of this match will finish as Group C winners, avoiding a potential clash against in-form France in the quarterfinals.

Ad

Blågult got their campaign underway with a 1-0 win over Denmark and continued that form with a 3-0 triumph over Poland earlier this week. Stina Blackstenius scored in the first half while Kosovare Asllani and Lina Hurtig added goals after the break.

DFB-Frauen finished as the runners-up in 2022 and will look to go all the way this time around. They overcame Poland 2-0 in their campaign opener and defeated Denmark earlier this week. Second-half goals from Sjoeke Nüsken and Lea Schüller helped them register a comeback win.

Ad

Trending

Sweden Women vs Germany Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 31 times in all competitions. DFB-Frauen have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 21 wins. Blågult have eight wins and two games have ended in draws.

They last met in a friendly in 2023, which ended in a goalless draw.

They have crossed paths six times in the Women's European Championship. The 2022 runners-up have an unbeaten record in these meetings, recording five wins.

Sweden have enjoyed an unbeaten run in 2025 across all competitions and are currently on a four-game winning streak.

Germany are also unbeaten across all competitions in 2025, though they head into the match on a seven-game winning streak.

Three of the last five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Ad

Sweden Women vs Germany Women Prediction

Blågult have won their last four games, keeping three consecutive clean sheets. Notably, they have failed to score in their last three European Championship meetings against the 2022 runners-up and will look to improve upon that record.

DFB-Frauenteam have scored two goals apiece in their two games in the competition thus far and will look to continue that form here. They have scored 30 goals in eight games in 2025 thus far, and are strong favorites.

Ad

Considering the 2022 runners-up's record in the Women's Euros and dominance in this fixture, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sweden Women 1-2 Germany Women

Sweden Women vs Germany Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Germany Women to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More