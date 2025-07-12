“We've got a plan” - Cole Palmer makes ‘confident’ Chelsea claim ahead of CWC final vs ‘best team’ PSG

Chelsea's Cole Palmer says he is confident that his team can get over the line against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday, July 13. The French outfit have been brilliant this campaign, having won Ligue1 and the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, the Blues also enjoyed European glory, winning the UEFA Europa Conference League. However, they finished fourth in the Premier League standings, 15 points behind winners Liverpool.

Speaking ahead of the Club World Cup final, Palmer told DAZN (via GOAL):

"Obviously, we're confident. We know it's going to be a tough game, but it's a final."

"We're excited. Everyone's ready. You know, you want to play against the best team, and they probably are the best team in the world, but we're excited and we're ready."

He added:

"They do everything well, we've watched the games, but we've got a plan and we're going to try and do it."

Chelsea reached the final of this competition, defeating Brazilian side Fluminense 2-0. Meanwhile, PSG were dominant in their final four fixture, comfortably getting past Real Madrid (4-0).

Palmer himself will be crucial to the Blues cause, having scored a goal and assisted one in five appearances in the Club World Cup. He enjoyed a stellar 2024/25 Premier League season, netting 15 goals and nine assists in 37 appearances.

PSG boss Luis Enrique has warned the football world of the Chelsea threat ahead of Club World Cup final

Luis Enrique

PSG manager Luis Enrique lavished praise on the Chelsea team ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday. Speaking ahead of this landmark fixture, he said (via News AZ):

"I have analysed Chelsea. They have a great squad. Enzo Maresca is doing a great job and I really like what he is doing. They are a very complete team."

"We want to finish this historic season in the best possible way.

He added:

"Now we must open the next chapter, win more major trophies. We want to make more history by winning on Sunday."

While Chelsea have a threatening attack, they will be aware of the defensive resistance of PSG. The Ligue1 side's goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, has kept five clean sheets in this tournament.

PSG have let in just one goal, while the Blues have conceded on five occasions. However, it is the Premier League team's Enzo Fernandez, who has registered the most assists in the tournament (three).

