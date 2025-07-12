“I don’t think they’ll lose the match against Osasuna because of one day” - LaLiga chief Javier Tebas dismisses Real Madrid request to postpone match

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has dismissed Real Madrid's request to postpone their league opener against Osasuna. He believes that the extra day of rest requested by Los Blancos is not going to make a difference on the pitch.

Speaking to the MARCA, Tebas said that LaLiga were not going to make changes to their schedule because of the FIFA Club World Cup. He pointed at Chelsea and PSG, the tournament finalists, not requesting the postponement of their league openers, and said (via MadridXtra):

"It's a decision that doesn't correspond to La Liga. Nothing needs to change. PSG don't [ask to] change in the French league, Chelsea don't in the Premier League. Real Madrid wanted to have 21 days of preparation. They're going to have 20. I don't think they'll lose the match against Osasuna because of one day."

Tebas is not a fan of the FIFA Club World Cup and said earlier this month that he is working on eliminating the tournament. He does not see a place for it on the already stacked calendar and said (via GOAL):

"By eliminating it. My goal is to ensure there are no more Club World Cups, that's very clear to me. There are no dates. There's no need for yet another competition that moves money to a sector of clubs and players and comes from somewhere. There's no more money here; we have to maintain the ecosystem and eliminate it. Keep it as it was before, which was a weekend. There's no way, neither in terms of dates, nor economics, nor maintaining the sustainability of football."

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid were the two representatives from Spain in the newly reformatted FIFA Club World Cup. Los Blancos lost to PSG in the semifinal, while Rojiblancos were eliminated in the group stage.

Real Madrid star hit out at Javier Tebas and requested extra days to recover

Thibaut Courtois spoke to the media after the semifinal loss to PSG and openly requested extra days from LaLiga to rest after the tournament in the United States. He was not happy with comments from Javier Tebas on the FIFA Club World Cup and said (via GOAL):

"With La Liga it's always the same. For me, listening to the comments of a president... I haven't seen it in Italy, in England, or in the NBA or the NFL. We played the World Cup, which is part of the FIFA calendar. Nobody has any problems with the matches, the problem is the rest. Only having three weeks... that's the difficulty. We're the only sport with so many months of competition. I hope LaLiga can move the match because a player's health is at stake."

Real Madrid face Osasuna on August 19 at the Santiago Bernabeu. FIFPro have called for a 4-week break for the players between seasons, but Los Blancos will need to return to training just 20 days after the semifinal loss to prepare for the new season.

