Chelsea vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13th 2025

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will go head-to-head in the FIFA Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have enjoyed a similar run in the competition thus far, winning five of the six games.

The Blues overcame Fluminense 2-0 in the semifinal on Tuesday, with new signing João Pedro scoring a brace against his childhood club. They kept their first clean sheet in the knockout phase in that win.

Les Parisiens produced a dominant performance in the semifinals and overcame record Club World Cup winners Real Madrid 4-0. Fabián Ruiz bagged a brace, while Ousmane Dembélé and Gonçalo Ramos scored in the first and second halves, respectively.

Chelsea vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths eight times thus far, with all meetings taking place in the UEFA Champions League. They have contested these meetings closely, with the Red-and-Blues having a narrow 3-2 lead in wins and three games ending in draws.

They last met in the round of 16 of the 2015-16 campaign of the Champions League, and Les Parisiens registered a 2-1 win in the home and away legs.

Five of the eight meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Chelsea have won 13 of their last 15 games in all competitions. They have scored at least two goals in five of their six games in the Club World Cup thus far.

PSG have won 10 of their last 11 games in all competitions. They have kept seven clean sheets in that period. Interestingly, they have scored at least three goals in seven of their last 10 games.

The Red-and-Blues are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the Blues. They have scored two goals apiece in three games in that period.

Chelsea vs PSG Prediction

The Blues have bounced back well from their 3-1 loss to Flamengo in the group stage, scoring 11 goals in the subsequent four games. They are winless in their last four games in this fixture, scoring five goals, and will look to improve upon that record.

Enzo Maresca will welcome back Levi Colwill and Liam Delap from suspension. Moises Caicedo was injured in the semifinal, but the ankle injury is not serious, and he should be fit enough to start.

Les Parisiens are chasing a historic quadruple as they look to lift the Club World Cup trophy in their debut. They have overcome Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid without conceding in the competition thus far and are strong favorites.

Luis Enrique will have to do without Lucas Hernandez and Willian Pacho, who are suspended. Ousmane Dembele is fully fit and should lead the lineup here.

The Red-and-Blues are unbeaten in their last four games in this fixture, and considering their recent record against English teams, we back the current Champions League winners to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-3 PSG

Chelsea vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

