"We've got nothing to lose" - Chelsea star Levi Colwill sends message ahead of Club World Cup final against PSG

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has revealed his state of mind heading into the final of the FIFA Club World Cup against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Blues are set to play against the French giants in the final of the competition after overcoming Brazilian outfit Fluminense in the semi-finals.

Centre-back Colwill and the rest of the Chelsea squad held an open training session, where they spoke with journalists about the upcoming final. He addressed talk of his side being underdogs and how they would approach the game against the European champions.

"If everyone thinks we’re going to lose [the Club World Cup], we’ve got nothing to lose. We have to go out there and play our football, be confident, and hopefully try to surprise everyone."

PSG are clear favourites heading into the encounter, particularly after their demolition of Real Madrid in the last four. The European champions have lost only once, to South American champions Botafogo, since the start of the competition.

Like PSG, Chelsea have tasted one defeat so far in the competition, with their defeat coming at the hands of Brazilian giants Flamengo. They will also head into the final at the MetLife Stadium brimming with confidence, having won 13 of their last 15 games across all competitions.

Levi Colwill was an absentee for Enzo Maresca's side in Tuesday's semi-final against Fluminense due to suspension for accumulating yellow cards. The 22-year-old is expected to return straight into the starting XI for the final, with one of Tosin Adarabioyo or Trevoh Chalobah dropping to the substitutes' bench.

Chelsea star granted permission to leave camp and undergo medicals ahead of switch: Reports

Chelsea ace Noni Madueke has been granted permission by the club to undergo a medical ahead of a move to Arsenal, as per reports. The 23-year-old forward is closing in on a move to the Gunners after a transfer fee was agreed to by both teams.

The Athletic reports that Madueke will now leave the Blues' camp on Friday and fly back to the UK, where he will undergo his medical with Mikel Arteta's side. He will not feature for his side in the Club World Cup final despite having played five times in the competition so far.

Arsenal have agreed to pay £52 million for the former PSV Eindhoven star, who has been at Stamford Bridge since January 2023. He managed 20 goals and nine assists in 92 appearances for the Blues across all competitions in his time at the club.

