Poland Women vs Denmark Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12th 2025

Poland Women will face Denmark Women at the Swissporarena on Saturday in the final group-stage game of their 2025 Women's European Championship campaign. The Eaglesses' debut appearance at a major tournament has not gone according to plan, as they have now been eliminated from the competition.
They were beaten 2-0 by Germany Women in their group opener and had a couple of chances to get on the scoresheet themselves, but failed to convert. They then suffered a comprehensive 3-0 defeat to Sweden Women in their second game after managing just one shot on target in the opposition box throughout the contest.
Denmark Women, meanwhile, suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Sweden in their opening game, conceding the sole goal of the game early in the second half. They were then beaten 2-1 by Germany last time out, heading into the break a goal up via an Amalie Vangsgaard strike before their opponents turned the game on its head in the second half.
Like their weekend opponents, De rød-hvide will exit the continental showpiece following Saturday's game but will be keen to get some points on the board before bowing out.
Poland Women vs Denmark Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Saturday's game will mark the fifth meeting between the two nations. Denmark are undefeated in each of their previous four matchups, picking up three wins and a draw.
- The two teams last faced off in a Women's European Championship qualifying clash back in 2016, which De rød-hvide won 6-0.
- Poland are one of just two teams in the continental showpiece this summer yet to find the back of the net alongside Iceland Women.
- Denmark are ranked 12th in the latest FIFA Women's World Rankings, while Poland are ranked 27th.
Poland Women vs Denmark Women Prediction
Orlice are on a run of back-to-back defeats after going unbeaten in their previous 11 matches. They have failed to perform in this fixture historically and will have their work cut out this weekend.
Denmark have lost their last three games on the trot and four of their last five. However, they remain the stronger side ahead of Saturday's game and should win this one.
Prediction: Poland Women 1-2 Denmark Women
Poland Women vs Denmark Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Denmark Women to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Poland's last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES