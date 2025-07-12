Javier Mascherano publicly addresses transfer rumors linking Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul with Inter Miami switch

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano has responded to reports linking Lionel Messi's compatriot Rodrigo De Paul with a potential transfer to the MLS side. The Atletico Madrid midfielder is rumored to be keen on joining the Herons this summer.

Compared to Inter Miami's last season, the Herons are struggling this time, while ranking fifth in the MLS Eastern Conference table. The club have been linked with signing several international players, among whom Rodrigo De Paul is a significant option. De Paul was an integral part of Argentina's 2022 World Cup-winning squad and was also a regular in the 2024 Copa America. His current contract with Atletico Madrid expires next year, but the Argentine is reportedly close to joining Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

In an interview shared by Deporte Total USA (h/t Bolavip), the Herons coach Javier Mascherano addressed reports linking his compatriot Rodrigo De Paul to the club. He said:

"I’ve also read and heard what’s been reported in the media. There’s nothing official regarding Rodrigo De Paul. I always say the same thing: we need to be cautious because he’s a player under contract with another club, and I don’t like speaking about players who don’t belong to our team. If something changes in the future, I’ll have no problem talking about it."

Mascherano also appreciated the Argentine's gameplay and added:

"He’s a high-quality player, a World Cup champion, he plays for the Argentina national team, and has been competing in Europe for a long time. Players like that are the ones we like. But I don’t know anything about it."

Despite an excellent show by Lionel Messi throughout the FIFA Club World Cup, the Herons were knocked out of the competition after a 4-0 loss to PSG in the Round of 16. The Argentine will now focus on leading the club to the MLS Cup after missing out on it last year.

Rodrigo De Paul has agreed to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, says Fabrizio Romano

Messi and De Paul- Source: Getty

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (h/t One Football), Rodrigo De Paul has agreed terms to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami this summer. The Herons have reportedly proceeded in transfer negotiations with Atletico Madrid, who are also open to letting him leave.

Despite being a regular starter under Diego Simeone, De Paul has not extended his contract with Los Colchoneros. Previous reports from ESPN claimed Simeone is not keen on letting the Argentine leave, but the prospect of playing with Lionel Messi has seemingly worked in Inter Miami's favor. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching, it would also be an exciting prospect for De Paul to play in the United States.

It remains to be seen if Inter Miami can pull off the deal, although a lot will depend on their slots to sign international players. Moreover, Messi's contract with the Herons ends in December 2025, and De Paul joining could depend on his potential renewal.

